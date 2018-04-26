Dan DeLuca's Mix Picks: Music from Prince's vault, plus King Krule, Soccer Mommy and Calexico

Dan DeLuca is an Inquirer pop music critic. But his "In the Mix" column in the Weekend section ventures further afield, into books, movies, TV, the Internet, graphic novels and anything you might call "popular culture."

Prince, “Nothing Compares 2 U.” Two years after his death, Prince’s estate has raided his vault and made available the 1984 recording of the song that he first gave away to his side project The Family and was later a 1990 hit for Sinéad O’Connor. Is Prince’s version, which features a screaming guitar part and sax solo by Eric Leeds, and also previously unseen rehearsal footage, truly great and a privilege to hear? Of course it is. But I’ll risk sacrilege and say the overbusy arrangement distracts from its focus and that it is not better than O’Connor’s look-you-in-the-eye version, which still packs an emotional wallop, all these years later.

King Krule. Time to take a listen to Archy Marshall, now 23-year-old Brit songwriter and who first emerged as the Zoo Kid back in 2010 and released The Ooz, his second album as King Krule last year. Marshall excels in a brand of moody, dystopian punk-jazz that recalls down in the gutter lounge acts like Tom Waits as well as darkly disconcerting trip hot acts such as Tricky. Wednesday at the Fillmore.

Soccer Mommy. Sophie Allison is the 20-year-old Switzerland-born Nashville-based songwriter who put her NYU education on hold when people started paying heed to the songs she was posting on Bandcamp last year as Soccer Mommy. And for good reason: Clean, her new album produced by Gabe Cox and released on Fat Possum is full of quiet arresting songs full of arresting imagery, like “Cool,” about a girl who literally eats boys alive, or “Your Dog,” which she doesn’t wan to be, thank you very much. Thursday at Johnny Brenda’s and opening for Paramore at the Festival Pier on June 24.

Calexico. The Tucson band that shares its portmanteau name with a town on the California-Mexico border is fronted by Joey Burns and John Convertino and has been making music and telling stories from both sides of that geographical line dating back to its 1996 debut album Spoke. On their new The Thread That Keeps Us, the band’s songs like “Voices in the Field” and “Luna Roja” blend elements of rock, jazz, Tejano and mariachi music, sounding more timely than ever. Thursday at World Cafe Live.

Love, Forever Changes. Speaking of Calexico, the band’s 2003 cover version of Love’s “Alone Again Or” is the band’s most popular song, if you’re measuring by the number of Spotify streams. The sterling original leads off Forever Changes, the 1967 baroque pop masterpiece by the Los Angeles psychedelic folk-band fronted by enigmatic singer Arthur Lee which has just been re-issued as a 4 CD 1 DVD and 1 LP box set that’s purpose built for Love obsessives. For those who want to check out one of the singular achievements of the counterculture without breaking the bank, it’s also available as a single vinyl LP.