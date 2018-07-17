Guitar great Dickey Betts on unretiring, mourning the Allman brothers, and why he'll always be a 'Ramblin' Man'

Guitar great Dickey Betts on unretiring, mourning the Allman brothers, and why he'll always be a 'Ramblin' Man' Jul 12

The Met Philadelphia: Here's what the new concert venue will look like when it opens on North Broad

The Met Philadelphia: Here's what the new concert venue will look like when it opens on North Broad Jul 17

Dan DeLuca is an Inquirer pop music critic. But his "In the Mix" column in the Weekend section ventures further afield, into books, movies, TV, the Internet, graphic novels and anything you might call "popular culture."

In December, a capacious new concert venue will open in a historic space on North Broad Street that is being hyped as “Philadelphia’s largest non-arena facility” and “the future of live entertainment in the city.”

That venue is the Met Philadelphia, the newly branded name of the former Metropolitan Opera House that was built by impresario Oscar Hammerstein I in 1908.

The 110,000 square foot space, which take ups an entire city block at Broad and Poplar streets is being remade into a posh showplace in a $56 million partnership between concert promoter Live Nation, developer Eric Blumenfeld and the Holy Ghost Headquarters church, the most recent inhabitant, who also own a stake in the building.

So when it opens, what’s The Met going to look like inside?

>> READ MORE: The Met: Former North Broad opera house will open as new concert venue in December

>> READ MORE: The Met signs Brulee Catering to run its food and drinks

On Tuesday, renderings by the Center City architecture firm Atkin Olshin Schade were revealed of the interior of the grand building, which has a stage big enough to once host full court basketball games.

The computer generated peeks inside show off the adaptability of the building. The Met will have a peak capacity of 3500 — making it about 1000 bodies bigger than the preponderance of the Philadelphia market’s mid sized spaces such as the Fillmore, Electric Factory, Verizon Hall at the Kimmel Center, the Academy of Music and Tower Theatre in Upper Darby.

But as the rendering show, The Met will be able to cater to cushy-chaired crowds in reserve seating settings, while also opening up the floor to general admission crowds for rowdier rock, R&B and dance music acts, and adapting a tables and chairs floor plan for awards shows and supper club style attractions.

Along with concerts, The Met plans to host “large Cirque or theatrical productions” under its 100 foot high ceiling, as well as corporate events and boxing matches. In addition to the main room, there are lots of other more intimate spaces throughout the vast building.

>> READ MORE: Summer concerts: U2, Lauryn Hill, Taylor Swift and more come to Philly

Images have been released of the main lobby with its to be restored original terrazzo floor and the classy looking Grand Salle, with chandeliers hanging from its barrel vault ceiling. That upstairs room with serve as a pre show and post show lounge, with food by chef Jean Marie-Lacroix’s Brulee Catering.

Two shows at the Met have been announced so far, not as grand opening events, but they are representative of the kind of shows that are planned to keep the Francisville building busy throughout the year. They are English songwriter James Bay on March 9 of next year and Dancing With the Stars hoofer Derek Hough next June 14. Tickets for both shows are on sale on Ticketmaster.

Expect more marquee names to be announced in the coming months to make a bigger splash when the venue opens this winter, probably with large drawing acts playing multiple nights. When plans for the Met’s revival were first announced in 2017, local Live Nation head Geoff Gordon mentioned attractions like Jill Scott, Kevin Hart and Mary J. Blige as potential headliners.