Meek Mill's '1942 Flows' video shows fans protesting rapper's imprisonment in Philly

Supporters call for justice for imprisoned rapper Meek Mill during a rally outside the Criminal Justice Center November 13, 2017.

Meek Mill is still in prison, but his latest music video focuses on fans protesting to get him out.

Released for “1942 Flows” off Mill’s 2017 album Wins & Losses, the video features footage of November’s #FreeMeekMill protest here in Philadelphia. In the footage, fans hold signs calling for Mill’s release, and call for Judge Genece Brinkley, who is adjudicating the rapper’s case, to recuse herself. The video ends with a chant of “Free Meek Mill.”

Held Nov. 13 last year outside the Criminal Justice Center here in Philly, the #FreeMeekMill protest included celebrity speakers such as 76ers great Julius Irving, rappers Freeway and Rick Ross, and Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins. Stars including Jay-Z, Kevin Hart, Colin Kaepernick, and the Roots’ Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter have also echoed support for Mill.

Brinkley sentenced Mill to two to four years in prison last year in connection with probation violations stemming from a 2008 drug and gun case. Last week, she refused to recuse herself from Mill’s case, writing in a 48-page opinion last week that “this court committed no error” in assigning Mill’s sentence.

District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office, meanwhile, last month wrote in a motion filed in Common Pleas Court that “there is a strong show of likelihood of [Mill’s] conviction being reversed.” Krasner’s office previously included Mill’s initial arresting officer, Reginal V. Graham, on a list of “tainted” police officers deemed unfit to testify in court.

“In the event [Mill’s] conviction is reversed … the risk of an unjust or disproportionate sentence having been served exists,” the motion reads. “That risk increases as long as [Mill] remains in custody.”

Mill spoke with Rolling Stone from prison last month for his first jailhouse interviewing, and told the magazine that following his release, he hopes to leave Philly for a more Southern locale.

“There’s brothers locked down that did nothing to be here but piss off people like Brinkley. I want to speak on this system and what it does to black people — on both f— sides of the fence,” he said. “Trust me, I’m gonna say something about that. And then, I’m gonna move to Atlanta.”

