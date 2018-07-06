Philly anthem 'Millidelphia' headlines Meek Mill's 'Legends of the Summer' EP

Dan DeLuca's Mix Picks: Samantha Fish at the Hard Rock, Chuck Prophet two times and Kool & the Gang at the Dell

Dan DeLuca is an Inquirer pop music critic. But his "In the Mix" column in the Weekend section ventures further afield, into books, movies, TV, the Internet, graphic novels and anything you might call "popular culture."

Meek Mill’s musical career is back in full swing.

The Philadelphia rapper who got out of jail on bail in April first returned last week with “Stay Woke,” a musical note-to-self to keep vigilant about criminal justice reform issues he’s made his calling card since the harsh sentence of 2 to 4 years in prison for parole violations in November made him an international cause celebre.

Now the rhymer born Robert Rihmeek Williams is back with Legends of the Summer, an EP that packages “Stay Woke,” which features R&B-plus vocalist Miguel, with three new songs. (Mill and Miguel are both playing the Made in America festival on Labor Day weekend.)

One of those new songs boasts a title that it’s a wonder that the 215 rapper hasn’t gotten around to putting to use before: “Milladelphia.” That Philly anthem features Alica Keys’ husband Swizz Beatz on both production and a guest rap. Beatz is surely just one of the hip-hop heavy hitters who are lining up to work with Mill since his release.

The song asks many questions, such as: “Who loves the streets? Who droppin’ the heat?,” and, in a reference to the fifth verse of the fifth chapter of Gospel of Matthew in the New Testament of the King James Bible, “Who shall inherit the earth?”

The one word answer, in all cases, is “Meek!”

The EP, which rather lamely uses the same title as the 2013 stadium tour that paired Jay-Z together with Justin Timberlake, also includes “Dangerous,” a slinky groove that finds Mill in lovemaking mode with guest spots by R&B artist Jeremih and Philly singer-rapper PnB Rock. It’s rounded out by the club banger “1am.”

