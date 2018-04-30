Maroon 5 coming to the Hard Rock in Atlantic City

Why Meek Mill and the Sixers are made for each other

The new Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City still has not announced a big name headliner for its June opening weekend, but it has landed a marquee pop act to its summer lineup.

Maroon 5 will top the bill at the Mark G. Etess Arena at the former Trump Taj Mahal on July 15. On Monday afternoon, the band announced the date on its Twitter feed. It’s the latest stop on the Red Pill Blues tour in support of their sixth album, which came out in November.

The “Moves Like Jagger” band, which, if you’re keeping track at home, actually has seven members, is the latest Etess Arena headliner that was previously booked to play the Atlantic City Beach Concert series.

Country star Blake Shelton — like frontman Adam Levine a former People magazine Sexiest Man Alive and star of NBC’s The Voice — kicked off the A.C. beach concert series back in 2014, and is playing the Hard Rock on August 18. Country-pop duo Florida Georgia Line, who are doing the Etess Arena on July 13 and 14, were supposed to play the AC Beach in 2016, but had their gig canceled because of Tropical Storm Hermine.

The Hard Rock lineup is busy, if hardly eye popping in comparison to Revel, which opened in 2012 with Beyoncé and Kanye West playing in its first few months in business. Of course, by 2014, it was out of business.

The entire Hard Rock schedule is here. The pre-sale for Maroon 5 tickets begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. Julia Michaels opens.