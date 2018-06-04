Made in America lineup headlined by Meek Mill, Nicki Minaj and Post Malone

Dan DeLuca is an Inquirer pop music critic. But his "In the Mix" column in the Weekend section ventures further afield, into books, movies, TV, the Internet, graphic novels and anything you might call "popular culture."

Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj are back together again.

Well, not romantically: But the former hip hop couple are both scheduled to be headliners of this year’s Budweiser Made in America festival on the Ben Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia on September 1 and 2.

The Philadelphia rapper who was recently released from prison after becoming an international cause célèbre for the cause of criminal justice reform, will be joined by both Minaj and rising rap star Post Malone, who made his name with the 2015 hit “White Iverson.”

Also on the bill: Multi-talented Atlanta R&B star Janelle Monae, who’s Dirty Computer is one of the standout releases of the year, and DJ-producer Diplo, the Major Lazer dance music star (and Temple grad) who got his start in Philadelphia in the mid-2000s.

Other notable names include L.A. genre blending R&B star Miguel, who last played the Ben Franklin Parkway as part of the Wawa Welcome America festival in 2015 and is a veteran of Made in America from 2013.

Diplo, who recently launched a collaborative project with Mark Ronson called Silk City that is named after the Spring Garden Street club where he used to perform, will share electronic dance music headlining duties at the multi-stage event with Zedd, the Russian-German dance music producer who has worked with Lady Gaga and recently performed after a Phillies game at Citizens Bank Park.

Also on the bill: Canadian singer Alessia Cara, the 21-year-old pop star who won best new artist at this year’s Grammy awards where she joined rapper Logic and singer Khalid on their massive hit “1-800-273-8255,” whose title is the phone number of the National Suicide Hotline.

Old school hip-hop is represented in the person of Fat Joe, the much loved Bronx rapper best known for his 2004 hit “Lean Back.” The last of the headliners is 6lack (pronounced “Black”), the Atlanta singer and songwriter born Ricardo Valdez Valentine who broke out with his 2016 hit “Prblems” and who was a hit with his set at the Roots Picnic this part Saturday, including his cover of Erykah Badu’s “On & On.”