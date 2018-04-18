Lauryn Hill announces tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of debut album

Brandon T. Harden is a staff writer at the Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News. He writes about the brillance of black culture in Philadelphia. Before his time in Philadelphia, he was the managing editor of Blavity, a media and tech company targeted towards the interest of black millennials.

Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter Lauryn Hill announced a 29 stop, North American tour to commemorate the 20th anniversary of her debut album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

In August of 1998, The Miseducation debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 and spent 81 weeks there. Additionally, Hill received 10 Grammy award nominations—making her the first woman to ever be nominated that many times in one year—and won five, including the prestigious album of the year award. Hill’s only solo album to date, Miseducation is largely recognized as her seminal work and praised for its deep introspect look at love and relationships, and it’s fluidity between hip-hop and R&B.

Hill plans to perform every song on the album on the tour which is set to kick off July 5 in Virginia Beach, VA, making it’s way to Philly July 13. The announcement of the tour was shortly after Hill’s performance at Nina Simone’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cleveland, OH this past weekend.

In a statement on the tour, Hill said, “This album chronicled an intimate piece of my young existence. It was the summation of most, if not all, of my most hopeful and positive emotions experienced to that date. I Loved and believed deeply in my community’s ability to both Love and heal itself provided it received the right amount of support and encouragement. Our world today, both complex and changing, is in need of the balance between moral fortitude and cathartic expression. I hope the Love and energy that permeated this work can continue to inspire change with Love and optimism at the helm.”

Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, April 20.

7/5 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

7/08 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

7/11 – Boston, MA – Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

7/13 – Philadelphia, PA – Festival Pier

7/15 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach

7/18 – Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser Stage

7/20 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

7/22 – Chicago, IL – Pitchfork Music Festival

7/25 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/26 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

7/29 St. Petersburg, FL – Al Lang Stadium

7/31 Miami, FL – Bayfront Park Amphitheater

8/2 Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

8/3 Atlanta, GA – State Bank Amphitheatre

8/5 Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

8/8 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

9/07 Las Vegas, NV – The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel Las Vegas

9/09 San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

9/12 Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum

9/14 Burnaby, British Columbia – Deer Lake Park

9/15 Kent, WA – ShoWare Center

9/20 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

9/22 Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre

9/24 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheatre

9/26 Morrison, CO – Red Rock Amphitheatre

9/29 Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre

9/30 Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

10/3 New Orleans, LA – UNO Lakefront Arena

10/5 St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.