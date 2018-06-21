Dan DeLuca's Mix Picks: John Fogerty & ZZ Top in Camden, Seymour Stein's music memoir and Ivy Sole at Spruce Street Harbor Park

Dan DeLuca is an Inquirer pop music critic. But his "In the Mix" column in the Weekend section ventures further afield, into books, movies, TV, the Internet, graphic novels and anything you might call "popular culture."

John Fogerty & ZZ Top. The classic rock double bill of the week. The Creedence Clearwater Revival founder who so convincingly sang of being “Born on the Bayou” (though he hailed from El Cerrito in northern California) and whose music seems to be required in every movie ever made about Vietnam are teaming up with Billy Gibbons and his band of guitar-boogie Lone Star State longbeards. Sunday at BB&T Pavilion.

Paramore & Foster the People & Soccer Mommy. Meanwhile, on the Pennsylvania side of the river, a younger generation multi-act rock bill is headlined by the Hayley Williams-fronted emo-pop band Paramore. “Pumped Up Kicks” one-hit wonders Foster the People are also on the bill, and rising songwriting star Sophie Allison — aka Soccer Mommy – is the reason to get there early. Sunday at Festival Pier.

Siren Song: My Life In Music by Seymour Stein. The juicy packed-with-incident memoir from the Sire Records exec whom k.d. lang blurbs as “the man with the golden ears” and who signed the Talking Heads, the Cure, the Replacements, the Pretenders, Ice-T, Depeche Mode, and many others is awkwardly but not inaccurately subtitled The Autobiography of America’s Greatest Living Record Man: Spotter of Talent from The Ramones to Madonna. (St. Martin’s Press, $28.99.)

Jimmy Vivino & David Bromberg. Late-night Conan bandleader and hotshot guitarist Jimmy Vivino and his band East Coast Blues Soul Rockers is on his Songs from Out of the Woodwork tour, which involves storytelling about musical influences and instruments as a well as straight-up playing. Another hotshot, Delaware’s David Bromberg, fresh off jamming with Los Lobos at this month’s Bromberg’s Big Noise festival in Wilmington, is Vivino’s special guest. Ace harmonica player Steve Guyger is also on the bill. Sunday at Ardmore Music Hall.

Ivy Sole. West Philly rapper and Wharton grad Ivy Sole landed on a Spotify Fresh Finds playlist last year with her song “Life” and has an album on the way called Overgrown on her own Les Fleurs label, which she’s teasing with the new low-key summer jam “Rollercoaster.” Thursday at Spruce Street Harbor Park.