Dan DeLuca's Mix Picks: Hinds, Marion Hill, The Slits movie and The Bul Bey

Make Grace Jones seem boring? This documentary proves it can be done May 2

Dan DeLuca is an Inquirer pop music critic. But his "In the Mix" column in the Weekend section ventures further afield, into books, movies, TV, the Internet, graphic novels and anything you might call "popular culture."

Here To Be Heard: The Story of The Slits. William E. Badgley’s documentary about The Slits, the late 1970s foursome featuring singer Ari Up and guitarist (and excellent memoirist) Viv Albertine that lay claim to being the first all-female punk band. Director Badgley will on hand for an after screening Q and A. Monday at PhilaMOCA.

Hinds. All the way from Madrid, Spain the shambling four piece band fronted by Ana Garcia Perrote and Carlotta Cosials are back with their new album I Don’t Run, and its lead single “The Club.” The winning followup to 2016’s charming Leave Me Alone mixes girl-group, garage and 1990s indie-rock influences and was recorded with Stokes and Regina Spektor producer Gordon Raphael. With Made Violent. Tuesday at the First Unitarian Church.

Marian Hill. Three days before they release their second album Unusual, the Philadelphia-born duo of singer Samantha Gongol and producer Jeremy Lloyd — who met at Haverford High School – come through for a home town show. The stakes are high for the dance pop duo, who broke though with an Apple commercial with “Down” from their 2016 album Act One. Michl opens. Tuesday at Union Transfer.

Power Trip and Sheer Mag. A killer heavy rock double bill topped by Dallas thrash-metal crew Power Trip, touring behind last year’s rambunctious Nightmare Logic. They’re teamed with Philly’s hellacious Christina Halladay-fronted fivesome Sheer Mag, coming back through town while still in the midst of a tour for last summer’s hard-hitting and at-times pointedly political Need To Feel Your Love. The Red Death and Fury are also on the bill. Tuesday at Union Transfer.

The Bul Bey. West Philadelphia rapper Amir “The Bul Bey” Richardson – influenced by Gil Scott Heron since his mother played the proto-hip-hop poet’s music for him while he was still in the womb – was a featured guest on the Who Got The Jazz tribute to Ella Fitzgerald, Nina Simone and others at the Kimmel Center last month. This coming week, he’ll be sampling music from an upcoming EP and screening a new music video. Friday at Watts Studios at 923 N. Watts St.