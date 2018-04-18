Blake Shelton, Amy Schumer in Hard Rock Casino's concert lineup in Atlantic City

Dan DeLuca is an Inquirer pop music critic. But his "In the Mix" column in the Weekend section ventures further afield, into books, movies, TV, the Internet, graphic novels and anything you might call "popular culture."

When the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino opens on the boardwalk in Atlantic City this summer, it will significantly expand the entertainment options in the Jersey shore resort town.

The Hard Rock is set to open on June 28. Headliners for the first weekend have not yet been set, but the schedule gets busy quickly with lots of country acts: Kellie Pickler on July 7, Florida Georgia Line on July 13 and 14, Rascal Flatts on July 26, The Voice‘s Blake Shelton on August 18, Toby Keith on August 26. Comedian Amy Schumer & Friends is the big Labor Day weekend attraction on Sept. 1.

>> READ MORE: Hard Rock officials set opening date for Atlantic City casino

Along with the country, the lineup is made up almost exclusively of heritage rock acts. Other name brands on the way: outspoken Trump supporter and bow-hunting rocker Ted Nugent on July 12; Pat Benatar with Neil Geraldo and Rick Springfield on July 26; Stone Temple Pilots, Bush and The Cult on August 1; Jersey soul-rocker Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes on August 4; and Counting Crows with York, Pa. ’90s alterna-rockers Live on August 13.

After summer’s come and gone, Steely Dan (with Donald Fagan but not the late Walter Becker) will play October 13, and Kid Rock on October 19 and 20.

The Hard Rock is taking over the former Trump Taj Mahal — the 4 million square foot property called “the eighth wonder of the world” by then-owner Donald Trump when it opened in 1990 — which filed for bankruptcy in 2014 and closed in October 2016.

The new casino hotel’s signature venue will still be called the Mark G. Etess Arena, named after the Trump executive who died in a helicopter crash in October 1989. In February, Jim Allen, chairman of Hard Rock International, which is owned by the Seminole Tribe of Florida, said the venue will hold as many at 7000.

The Hard Rock will also have a second, as yet unnamed 2000 capacity venue. Hard Rock International chairman Jim Allen, speaking at a press conference in New York that was live streamed in Atlantic City, said there would be 100 acts scheduled at the Etess Arena per year, and other 200 annually at various venues, including a Howie Mandel branded comedy club, around the property.

Plans for the Hard Rock’s grand opening are still coming together, said Paul Juiliano, vice president of hotel operations said in Atlantic City on Wednesday. “We’re still trying to finalize opening weekend,” he said.

The Etess Arena’s capacity is almost three times the size of the Event Center at the Borgata Hotel & Casino, and a few thousand short of Boardwalk Hall, the barrel ceiling building that’s bringing in Kevin Hart (May 26) and Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper (August 4).

When it was part of the Taj, the Etess arena regularly pulled in an impressive array of acts ranging from country bills — featuring the likes of Toby Keith, George Strait and Willie Nelson — to pop stars such as Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, Sade and Shakira. Elton John was the first act to play in October 1990.

Since the Taj was shuttered as part of a spate of casino closings in the Jersey shore between 2014 and 2016, the entertainment offerings have shrunken considerably in Atlantic City. Philadelphia area casino venues like the Sugar House — where Buddy Guy is playing on Friday and the B-52s perform on June 1 — and the brand new Xcite Center at the Parx Casino in Bensalem, which has Reba McEntire on April 27 and 28, have siphoned off sows that used to play Atlantic City.

The lineup remains strong at the Borgata Event Center, where Halsey plays July 14, Britney Spears July 19-21 and Kings of Leon on August 5. The Borgata’s smaller Music Box has R&B singer Ledisi on June 2 and Saturday Night Live comic Michael Che on June 29.

But elsewhere in town, bookings are more erratic. So far, two AC beach concerts have been announced for this summer: country crooner Sam Hunt on July 1 and electronic pop duo Chainsmokers on July 29. And the Tropicana has a solid slate of acts, with Tedeschi Trucks Band on June 2, Stephen Stills and Judy Collins on June 23, Yes on July 14 and Alice Cooper September 8.

Tickets for 60 shows will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com. More info is available on that site. The presale code is HRHC65.

Here’s the complete schedule of acts announced so far:

7/1 – 9/16- Motor City Live: A Motown Tribute

7/5- Third Eye Blind

7/6 – Country Fridays featuring Kellie Pickler

7/12 – Ted Nugent

7/13 & 7/14 – Florida Georgia Line

7/20 – Country Fridays featuring A Thousand Horses

7/21 – Chris Young

7/26 – Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo and Rick Springfield

7/26 – Rascal Flatts

7/27 & 7/28 – Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons

8/1 – Stone Temple Pilots & Bush & The Cult

8/4 – Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes

8/9 – George Thorogood

8/11- Million Dollar Quartet

8/18 – Blake Shelton

8/23 – Counting Crows with LIVE

8/26 – Toby Keith and Trace Adkins

9/1- Amy Schumer and Friends

9/8 – Fab Faux

9/22 – Cole Swindell

10/13 – Steely Dan

10/19 & 10/20 – Kid Rock

10/30 – 11/4- Rock of Ages

2019:

4/30-5/6 – Kinky Boots

Staff writer Amy Rosenberg contributed to this story

More Coverage Hard Rock officials set opening date for Atlantic City casino

about 1 hour ago

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.