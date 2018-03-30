Listen: Hall & Oates miss Philly so much they wrote a new song about it

Listen: Hall & Oates miss Philly so much they wrote a new song about it Mar 30

Philadelphia-founded pop rock duo Hall & Oates have been at it for more than 50 years, and now, with their latest single, the pair pay homage to the city where it all started.

Released this week, “Philly Forget Me Not” serves as a short love letter to the City of Brotherly Love. The song features “Hey, Soul Sister” hitmakers Train, and focuses on Daryl Hall and John Oates’ time coming up in Philly, as well as how much the two musicians miss the city.

The pair first met in 1967 while they were both students at Temple University. Hall, a Pottstown native, and Oates, of New York City, bonded over music, and decided to start a band together. By 1972, they released their debut, Whole Oates, via Atlantic Records. In 1973, they hit it big with Abandoned Luncheonette’s “Rich Girl.”

Now, five decades later, the pair is missing Philly something awful. But it won’t be too long until they are in town next, thanks to the upcoming Hoagie Nation Festival.

Scheduled for Saturday, May 26, the Hoagie Nation Festival will take over Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing with performances from Hall & Oates, Train, Fitz and the Tantrums, and others. Tickets are available now, and start at $40.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.