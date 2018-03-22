Dan DeLuca's Mix Picks: Glen Hansard, Drive-By Truckers and Kanye and Bruce Madness

Dan DeLuca is an Inquirer pop music critic. But his "In the Mix" column in the Weekend section ventures further afield, into books, movies, TV, the Internet, graphic novels and anything you might call "popular culture."

Glen Hansard. The former Frames and Swell Season songwriter — who won a best song Oscar with Marketa Irglova for “Falling Slowly” from the busker’s romance Once in 2008 — is a terrific live performer and storyteller with a new album out called Between Two Shores. The tracks were originally recorded at Wilco’s Loft studio in Chicago in 2013, then updated with new vocals last year. Sunday at Union Transfer,

Kanye and Bruce Madness. Your NCAA tournament bracket’s busted by now, but there are no losers among the music madness brackets that have spun off a battles of the songs diversions this March. Kanye West fan Carrington Harrison kicked off the craze on Twitter of matching up a single artist’s songs against one another in a 64 track elimination tournament. Copycat rap versions focusing on Drake, OutKast, Migos and others followed. And NJ.com followed suit with a Springsteen tourney that features tough first round match-ups like “No Surrender” vs. “Streets of Philadelphia” on the road to the Final Four. I’m picking number one seed “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” and number five underdog “Badlands” to win it all.

Palm. The members of the experimental rock foursome Palm, who moved to Philadelphia from Brooklyn in 2015, play their songs inside out. On the band’s second album Rock Island, guitarist Eve Alpert and Kasra Kurt build a rhythm section backdrop, and bassist Gerasimos Livitsanos and Hugo Stanley step to the fore. On their new Rock Island, the results are esoteric, inventive, and catchy. Monday at First Unitarian Church.

Sam Amidon. The multi-instrumentalist folk musician and spouse of Brit songwriter Beth Orton specializes in haunting, understated acoustic explorations that move into an improvised jazz directions on the hypnotic new The Following Mountain, whose “Juma Mountain” features Jimi Hendrix percussionist Juma Sultan. Cool booking. Tuesday at Bourbon & Branch.

Drive-By Truckers / Erica Wennerstrom. The hard-touring veteran Southern rock band swings back through the region, powered by the songwriting duo of Patterson Hood and Mike Cooley, strong as ever and increasingly politically engaged on 2016’s American Band. With Erika Wennerstrom, the Heartless Bastards leader who’s just released her first solo album, Sweet Unknown. Wednesday at the Queen in Wilmington and Saturday March 31 at Union Transfer.

