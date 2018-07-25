Emmylou Harris, Steve Earle and Jackson Browne coming to Collingswood in benefit for families separated at the border

XPoNential Fest 2018: David Byrne, The War on Drugs, and 10 other bands not to miss in Camden this weekend

This fall, country singer Emmylou Harris will lead a benefit concert tour to raise funds for immigrant families “who have been separated at the border due to immigration policies put into place by the Trump administration.”

The Lantern Tour: Concerts for Migrant and Refugee Families will also feature Harris’ longtime activist-musician co-horts Steve Earle and Jackson Browne. The five date trek comes to the Scottish Rite Auditorium in Collingswood on Oct. 26. Songwriter Shawn Colvin and Mexican-American singer Lila Downs are also on the bill on the Camden County show.

In 2016, Harris and Earle teamed up on the Concerts for Lampedusa tour, which benefited refugees worldwide and was named after the island off the coast of Sicily that’s a common landing spot for African refugees attempting to reach Europe by boat. That tour also included Robert Plant, Buddy Miller and the Milk Carton Kids. Earle and Harris – who played the Mann Center this month with guitarist Ry Cooder — who also toured together in 1999 on a string of shows dubbed Concerts for a Landmine Free World.

Tickets for the Lantern Tour at the Scottish Rite will go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.