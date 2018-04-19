Philly rockers Dr. Dog will celebrate new album with 'Free At Midnight' show

What you should listen to this week: Bob Dylan and St. Vincent's same-sex wedding songs, Los Lobos immigrant songs and Chris Stamey's New York songs

Dan DeLuca is an Inquirer pop music critic. But his "In the Mix" column in the Weekend section ventures further afield, into books, movies, TV, the Internet, graphic novels and anything you might call "popular culture."

Dr. Dog will perform 'Free at Midnight' to celebrate the release of its new album 'Critical Equation.'

Next Friday, Philly five piece rock band Dr. Dog are releasing their 10th album, Critical Equation.

To celebrate, the Scott McMicken and Toby Leaman-led group are putting a spin on Free at Noon, the WXPN-FM (88.5) concert series that’s kicked off the weekend with a mid-day on concert at the World Cafe Live since 2005.

Instead of lunchtime, Dr. Dog will play at the witching hour. The band will play the station first ever Free at Midnight. The event begins at 10 p.m. with XPN deejays, and the band is scheduled to hit the stage as Friday turns into Saturday.

For the prolific band, Critical Equation represents the start of new chapter. Produced with Gus Seyffert, who’s worked with Beck and Bedouine, it was recorded after the hard touring group took a six month break after releasing two albums in 2016.

The first, Psychedelic Swamp, was a conceptual work that revisited songs that McMicken and Leaman had written in the early 2000s while students at West Chester University, that were then recast in a multi-media work produced with the Pig Iron Theatre Company which premiered in 2015 as part of the Philadelphia Fringe Festival. The second, Abandoned Mansion, was released without a tour or a publicity campaign on the music site Bandcamp, with all proceeds going to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The Free at Midnight show is indeed free, but you have to register, and space is sure to fill up quickly. Register on XPN’s website.

You can get a sneak peek by listening to the band’s new “Buzzing in the Light” single below.

