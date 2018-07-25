Demi Lovato's Atlantic City concert cancellation: New act added, Chainsmokers to honor Lovato ticketholders

A new act has been added to Thursday’s Atlantic City beach concert bill after pop star Demi Lovato was hospitalized after an apparent overdose yesterday.

Live Nation and AC Beach Concerts announced that Thursday’s planned event will proceed as a free show. Instead of Lovato’s headlining performance, it will feature the previously-scheduled opener Lauv, a New York singer-songwriter best known for his hit “Like Me Better,” and DJ trio Cheat Codes who have been added to the bill. Atlantic City DJ Chris Devine will open the show.

Gates for the show open at 7 p.m.

All tickets for the Lovato concert will also be honored at Sunday’s previously announced Chainsmokers beach show. Lovato ticket holders will have access to the section of their original ticket. Can’t attend Sunday’s show? Refunds are also available at the original point of purchase.

EDM trio Cheat Codes has three releases that have hit the Billboard charts — including their 2017 release “No Promises,” which features Lovato, that peaked at No. 2.

The DJs have also collaborated with artists like Fetty Wap and recently released a single with the UK’s Little Mix.

Lovato was rushed to the hospital yesterday after an apparent overdose, but is reportedly in stable condition.

The former Disney star and her family have been open about their struggles with mental health and addiction in the past. She has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and was previously hospitalized. In a 2015 interview with Elle, Lovato said, “I knew at a young age I had a problem,” and in her recent YouTube documentary Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated, she talked about her past addiction.

Lovato’s latest personal address of her substance abuse and health issues is in her song “Sober,” where she reveals she had relapsed after six years.