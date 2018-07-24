Demi Lovato, scheduled to play Atlantic City Thursday, reportedly rushed to hospital over overdose

Demi Lovato during the arrivals at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Demi Lovato was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital from her Hollywood Hills home just before noon today and was administered an emergency treatment for narcotic overdose, according to reports from TMZ.

People magazine reports that Lovato is stable, according to a close source.

Lovato was scheduled to perform in Atlantic City this Thursday. Music promoter Live Nation has not responded to request for comment on whether the show will still take place. The concert is Lovato’s only East Coast date this season.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.