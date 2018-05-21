Demi Lovato to play her only East Cost date this summer at Atlantic City beach concert May 21

Demi Lovato performs at the 58th Annual Grammy Awards on Monday, Feb. 15, 2016, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

The third Atlantic City beach concert of the summer of 2018 season has been announced: It’s Demi Lovato, who will be dipping her toes in the sand on Thursday, July 26.

The opening act is LAUV, the pop project of songwriter Ari Leff, who was born on San Francisco but raised in the Main Line suburbs of Philadelphia.

Former Disney child actress Lovato is touring behind her 2017 album Tell Me You Love Me. It’s the “Cool For The Summer” singer’s only scheduled East Coast performance of the season.

The previously announced AC summer beach shows are country star Sam Hunt on July 1 and pop electronic duo The Chainsmokers on July 29.

On Sunday night. Lovato performed on the Billboard Music Awards with Christina Aguilera. The two sang their new duet “Fall in Line,” which aims to be a #MeToo era anthem encouraging women to have the strength speak out against abusers: “And I’m gonna pay for this, they’re gonna burn me at the stake,” they sang together on the awards show. “But I got a fire in my veins, I wasn’t made to fall in line.”

BUCKET LIST ITEM 1 ✔️ @xtina featuring me 🎉😭 #FALLINLINE https://t.co/XmShktSIQF I hope you love this song as much as I do. It’s such an honor to lend my voice to this anthem for women with one of the most inspiring individuals I’ve ever met. pic.twitter.com/gJ3MIjPICO — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 16, 2018

“Nothing screams summer more than the BEACH!,” Lovato said in a statement on Monday morning. “This is going to be such a fun show, and I can’t wait to see all my fans in Atlantic City for a party by the ocean.”

The Citi credit cards pre-sale of tickets for the show has already begun. Tickets go on sale to everybody else on Thursday at May 24 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.