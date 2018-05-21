entertainment

Music/Nightlife

Demi Lovato to play her only East Cost date this summer at Atlantic City beach concert

Popular Stories

ENTER MUS-GRAMMYS 193 LA-26022018-0005
Camera icon Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/TNS
Demi Lovato performs at the 58th Annual Grammy Awards on Monday, Feb. 15, 2016, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
by , Music Critic ddeluca@phillynews.com
Close icon

Dan DeLuca

Music Critic

Dan DeLuca is an Inquirer pop music critic. But his "In the Mix" column in the Weekend section ventures further afield, into books, movies, TV, the Internet, graphic novels and anything you might call "popular culture."

More by Dan DeLuca

More from Dan DeLuca Arrow icon

The third Atlantic City beach concert of the summer of 2018 season has been announced: It’s Demi Lovato, who will be dipping her toes in the sand on Thursday, July 26.

The opening act is LAUV, the pop project of songwriter Ari Leff, who was born on San Francisco but raised in the Main Line suburbs of Philadelphia.

Former Disney child actress Lovato is touring behind her 2017 album Tell Me You Love Me. It’s the “Cool For The Summer” singer’s only scheduled East Coast performance of the season.

The previously announced AC summer beach shows are country star Sam Hunt on July 1 and pop electronic duo The Chainsmokers on July 29.

On Sunday night. Lovato performed on the Billboard Music Awards with Christina Aguilera. The two sang their new duet “Fall in Line,” which aims to be a #MeToo era anthem encouraging women to have the strength speak out against abusers: “And I’m gonna pay for this, they’re gonna burn me at the stake,” they sang together on the awards show. “But I got a fire in my veins, I wasn’t made to fall in line.”

“Nothing screams summer more than the BEACH!,” Lovato said in a statement on Monday morning. “This is going to be such a fun show, and I can’t wait to see all my fans in Atlantic City for a party by the ocean.”

The Citi credit cards pre-sale of tickets for the show has already begun. Tickets go on sale to everybody else on Thursday at May 24 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

 

Published: