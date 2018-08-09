Dan DeLuca's Mix Picks: Tacocat, Yemen Blues, and Hardwork Movement's 'Summer Vibes'

Celebrating 50 years of Sigma Sound and the Sound of Philadelphia

Dan DeLuca is an Inquirer pop music critic. But his "In the Mix" column in the Weekend section ventures further afield, into books, movies, TV, the Internet, graphic novels and anything you might call "popular culture."

the West Philadelphia band Hardwork Movement. Top (from left to right): Marty Gottlieb-Hollis, Sterling Duns, Jeremy Prouty, Rick Banks, Dani Gershkoff, Angel Ocana, Becca Graham. Front (from left to right): RB Ricks, Jeremy Keys.

Hardwork Movement, “Summer Vibes.” The new single by the West Philadelphia hip-hop and soul band fits squarely in the DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince “Summertime” tradition, though instead of chillin’ out on Belmont Plateau, the “Summer Vibes” strategy to keep cool is to “park the car down on Kelly Drive / The world is mine.” (That’s an Ice Cube reference.) The single teases a forthcoming mixtape on Chill Moody’s #NiceThings label.

Yemen Blues. Ravid Kahalani, leader of Yemen Blues, is a Yemenite Israeli with an Orthodox Jewish background whose music melds traditions he learned from his parents with electric blues, funk, and West Africa rhythms. The band members hail from Tel Aviv, New York, and Uruguay, and their new album, Insaniya — Humanity, teams them with storied Sly & Robbie and William S. Burroughs producer Bill Laswell. Tuesday at World Cafe Live.

The National Reserve. The rugged Brooklyn roots rock band fronted by Sean Walsh has been establishing a growing profile in these parts with a steady stream of dates in support of their impressively varied 2018 release Motel La Grange. Fresh off an Xponential Fest appearance, they finish off the seasonal free Sundown Music Series in Camden County this week, and will return to Camp Jam in the Pines in Hammonton on Sept. 15. Wednesday at Haddon Park Lake in Haddon Heights.

Tacocat. It’s a band! It’s a palindrome! Self-described as “a fluorescent snack aisle oasis in some desolate interstate road stop,” the three-woman, one-man Seattle foursome specialize in perky surf-rock and power-pop songs about pop culture and the patriarchy, such as “Dana Katherine Scully” and “Men Explain Things to Me.” Thursday at Boot & Saddle.