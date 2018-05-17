Dan DeLuca's Mix Picks: Andrew W.K.'s pep talks, Robert Finley's old school soul and Bob Dylan's birthday bash

Dan DeLuca is an Inquirer pop music critic. But his "In the Mix" column in the Weekend section ventures further afield, into books, movies, TV, the Internet, graphic novels and anything you might call "popular culture."

Andrew W.K. Dressed all in white and super-pumped to put across his “Music Is Worth Living For” message, motivational speaker and advice columnist Andrew Wilkes-Krier is back with You Are Not Alone, his first album in nine years. Have you not discovered the meaning of life yet? Never fear, Andrew W.K. is here to reveal it. Monday at Union Transfer.

Priscilla Renea. If a long list of songwriting credits on releases by major pop acts is a predictor of solo success to come, Priscilla Renea is about to rocket to stardom. The Cape Canaveral, Fla.-born songsmith has built up a resumé that includes contributions to hits by Pitbull, Kesha, Fifth Harmony, Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert, and Rihanna. She releases her country, pop, and soul debut album, Coloured, on June 22. Tuesday at Bourbon & Branch.

Mt. Kimbie. The British electronic duo of Kai Campos and Dominic Maker are spending not one but two nights in Fishtown. Last year’s Love What Survives is an intelligently conceived, soulfully executed electronic record that puts guest vocalists James Blake, Mica Levi, and King Krule to canny use on songs produced on vintage synthesizers that avoid the robotic feel of glossy corporate EDM. Tuesday and Wednesday at Johnny Brenda’s.

Bob Dylan’s Birthday Bash. This annual party in celebration of the birth of the Bard is hosted as always by Kenn Kweder and Jon Houlon (of John Train and the Donuts) and offers an excellent opportunity to speed-sample the Philly singer-songwriter scene, although each of the 40 performers will be doing a Dylan song rather than their own. This year, on the day that the birthday boy turns 77, bassist Kenny Aaronson — who toured with Dylan — is a special guest, and the list of luminaries includes Hannah Taylor with the Rekardo Lee Trio, Pete Donnelly, Mia Johnson and Steph Hayes, and Jules and the Binoculars. Thursday at Ardmore Music Hall.

Robert Finley. Much respect to Dan Auerbach, the Black Keys guitarist and bandleader who took veteran soul man Robert Finley with him on the road as part of the Easy Eye Sound Revue that recently played Union Transfer. That was a brave move by Auerbach, because the Louisiana-reared Finley is such a convincing singer and a charismatic presence on stage, and drawing on his Auerbach-produced album, Goin’ Plantinum!, Finley stole the show without even trying. He’s back in town on his own Thursday at World Cafe Live Upstairs.