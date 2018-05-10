Dan DeLuca's Mix Picks: Childish Gambino, Punk in Drublic and Har Mar Superstar sings Sam Cooke

Dan DeLuca is an Inquirer pop music critic. But his "In the Mix" column in the Weekend section ventures further afield, into books, movies, TV, the Internet, graphic novels and anything you might call "popular culture."

Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition on Monday, May 7, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Childish Gambino, “This Is America.” This arresting song and its debate-starting and meme-generating Hiro Murai-directed video by actor and musician Donald Glover is a horror show that employs violent imagery to highlight the risk of sudden, brutal violence that African-Americans live with every day. It also represents an intriguing step forward for Glover-as-Gambino as an artist who’s evolved from agreeably clever emcee to P-Funk-inspired bandleader to a more ambitious genre-splicing provocateur adept at employing Afro-pop, jazz and rap to make music that makes you think.

Margaret Glaspy & Julian Lage. Singer-guitarist Glaspy earned deserved attention with her sharp and incisive 2016 debut, Emotions and Math. She has a new between-albums three song EP called Born Yesterday, and she’s touring with her artist-in-his-own-wright jazz guitarist boyfriend Julian Lage. Liza Anne opens. Sunday at Johnny Brenda’s.

Punk In Drublic Craft Beer & Music Festival. Named after NOFX’s 1994 album, this delightful Mother’s Day affair features the Fat Mike-fronted veteran Los Angeles punk band, plus their generational brothers Bad Religion and new school SoCal ska-punk bands The Interrupters and Mad Caddies. Sunday at Festival Pier.

Robert Gordon, Memphis Rent Party: The Blues, Rock & Soul in Music’s Hometown. University of Pennsylvania grad and native Memphian Gordon wrote a definitive biography of Muddy Waters and an excellent history of Stax Records. He’s back on campus with WXPN-FM (88.5) The Blues Show host Johnny Meister talking about Memphis Rent Party, a smart collection of essays whose cast of characters includes Bobby “Blue” Bland, Cat Power, Jeff Buckley, Otha Turner and Furry Lewis. The book also has a CD tie-in on the Fat Possum label. Tuesday at 6 at Penn Book Center.

Har Mar Superstar Sings Sam Cooke. The gleefully outrageous performer born Sean Tillmann whose appearance has often been compared to that of porn star Ron Jeremy and who always enjoys stripping down to his skivvies is also an impassioned and soulful singer. This is no joke. Wednesday at Boot & Saddle.