Dan DeLuca's Mix Picks: Nuevofest in West Philly, Queen Of Jeans' video homage and Britney Spears in Atlantic City

Drake, Ariana Grande, Cardi B and the other songs to create the best Summer music playlist Jul 5

Elvis Costello is recovering from successful cancer surgery. And he's coming to Atlantic City this fall Jul 9

Dan DeLuca is an Inquirer pop music critic. But his "In the Mix" column in the Weekend section ventures further afield, into books, movies, TV, the Internet, graphic novels and anything you might call "popular culture."

Britney Spears will play three shows at the Event Center at the Borgata in July.

Nuevofest. This annual free fest aims to present “the new music of Latin America” (though electronic duo Delaporte hail all the way from Spain.). There are lots of intriguing acts among the seven performing on the six hour show, including five piece San Antonio dance band Femina-X. The likely highlight, however, is Orquestra Akokan, the old school Cuban big band led by Jose “Pepito” Gomez, who have just released a terrific self titled record on the Daptone label. Sunday at 4 at the World Cafe Live and video streaming at VuHaus.com.

Queen Of Jeans, “U R My Guy.” The South Philly rock quartet fronted by singer Miriam Devora put a spin on a scene from the 1999 teen rom-com 10 Things I Hate About You in the video for this choice nugget from their album Dig Yourself. Instead of Heath Ledger serenading Julia Stiles with Frankie Valli’s “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You” from the bleachers of a high school football stadium, though, it’s Devora and her bandmates singing to QoJ’s drummer Patrick Wall. The band opens for Japandroids at Boot & Saddle on July 27.

La Santa Cecilia. The terrific Los Angeles based Mexican-American dance band fronted by Marisol “Le Marisoul” Hernandez mix cumbia, mariachi and norteño music, among other styles, with rock. Their 2013 Grammy winning album Treinta Dias featured a collaboration with Elvis Costello on “Losing Game,” and they’re touring behind last year’s lively Ama y Vivir. Tuesday at the Foundry.

Twilight of The Gods: A Journey To The End Of Classic Rock by Steven Hyden. The Your Favorite Band is Killing Me author and Celebration Rock podcast host returns with a personal rumination on the inevitable decline of the mythic baby boomer rock heroes he learned to love . An engaging, personal take, with lots of perceptive insights. (Dey St, $25.99).

Britney Spears. The “Toxic” pop star who led the teen pop revolution in the early ’00s has been holding down a popular Las Vegas residency in recent years. The former Mouseketeer deigns to come east with four dates on her casino friendly Piece Of Me tour this week. Tuesday at the Sands Bethlehem Events Center and Thursday through Saturday at the Borgata Event Center in Atlantic City.