Bon Jovi celebrates WMMR's 50th birthday at the Wells Fargo Center

Jon Bon Jovi and his namesake band played their adopted hometown’s Wells Fargo Center on Thursday night loudly and in the name of Philly rock-radio giant WMMR’s 50th birthday, adding another anthem-driven layer of celebration to an already fevered-pitch party.

Say what you will about Bon Jovi’s past in “hair metal” hits, and its far cry from the more serious mix of the socially aware, the hopeful and the realistically romantic that is 2016’s This House is Not For Sale. What band and singer made, in concert, and in their maturity — Jon is 56 and mentioned as much — was gentleman’s rock, hard and sultry.

This is what grey-hair metal could be in the right hands, and nobody does it better than these guys.

That sense of renewal was expressed when the band started the program with the title tune from its most recent album, a record he reminded the audience went to Number 1 not once, but twice. A story about integrity and pride in the deep roots we build (and allow to disintegrate) might not have seemed like a gleeful opener. Yet, its sense of moving forward from hurt and heartache – a reference to the disappearance of longtime guitarist/co-composer Richie Sambora – played well with its immediate successors in the punky “Raise Your Hands” and the sassy “You Give Love a Bad Name.”

With that last track, Jon Bon Jovi turned into equal parts aerobics instructor, cheerleader and showman as he cajoled the audience for continued applause, hailed the Eagles’ Super Bowl victory with a verse of “Fly, Eagles, Fly,” and well-wished WMMR’s birthday. Along with reminding the crowd of how fortunate it was to have longstanding rock radio, Jon shouted out South Street and how the band’s 1985 album, 7800° Fahrenheit, was recorded at The Warehouse off Spring Garden.

Chatter aside, Bon Jovi ripped through the John Steinbeck-meets-Desmond Child snort of “Lost Highway,” the Phil Spector-ish “Born to Be My Baby,” and the roughhouse call-and-response of “Who Says You Can’t Go Home” with heart and ripened harmony. Only during the harmonies was Sambora and his high voice missed. Newer lead guitarist Phil X, bass guitarist Hugh McDonald and longtime drummer Tico Torres filled that hole nicely, but you couldn’t help feel a pang of remorse. No sooner than that rumination, however, there was Jon Bon Jovi next to you — well, me — singing the dreamy “Bed of Roses” in Wells Fargo Center’s side section. Along with that show of a stellar, winning, warbling voice and a hard tale of drinking, carousing and forgetting, this reviewer couldn’t help but marvel at JBJ’s teeth. Man, those were great shiny choppers.

This gentleman rocker and his crew rode out the night, playing everything from early, spunky smashes such as the synth-stabby “Runaway,” and rarities a la “Captain Crash & the Beauty Queen from Mars” (the latter of which allowed David Bryant to show off his boogie-woogie piano chops) to elegiac encore moments such as a country-ish “Dry County” and “Wanted Dead or Alive.”