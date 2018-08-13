Bob Dylan added to the Hard Rock's fall lineup up in Atlantic City

Bob Dylan added to the Hard Rock's fall lineup up in Atlantic City

The fall lineup at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City is shaping up with a solid slate of veteran rock and pop acts.

Bob Dylan is the latest to book a date at the Etess Arena, the essentially unchanged venue that was the property’s main showplace when it was known as the Trump Taj Mahal.

The boardwalk resort reopened in June as the Hard Rock with Carrie Underwood as the initial attraction, and the early schedule was heavy on mainstream country acts like Florida Georgia Line and Toby Keith.

Now, the autumn lineup is beefing up on what are referred to as legacy acts in the music industry, with Dylan, who is slated to perform on Saturday, Nov. 17. He joins a Hard Rock schedule that already includes Janet Jackson on Oct. 2, Elvis Costello and the Imposters on Nov. 3 and Hall and Oates on Nov. 16.

Speaking of casinos, the always unpredictable Dylan hand crafted a giant iron sculpture that greets visitors at the National Harbor casino in Maryland, and he’s been in the news of late for going into the small batch whiskey business with his Heaven’s Door brand. Tickets for his Hard Rock show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at hardrockhotelatlanticcity.com.