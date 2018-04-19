What you should listen to this week: Bob Dylan and St. Vincent's same-sex wedding songs, Los Lobos immigrant songs and Chris Stamey's New York songs

Dan DeLuca is an Inquirer pop music critic. But his "In the Mix" column in the Weekend section ventures further afield, into books, movies, TV, the Internet, graphic novels and anything you might call "popular culture."

Universal Love: Wedding Songs Reimagined. This six song LGBT-themed EP issued by MGM Hotels aims to soundtrack same sex weddings. The honeymoon suite opener comes from Bob Dylan, who sings a 1929 love song recorded by Frank Sinatra and Nat King Cole as “She’s Funny that Way.” Dylan switches the pronoun to do it the way Billie Holiday (definitively) did, as “He’s Funny That Way.” Other sharp selections include St. Vincent changing the Crystals hit to “Then She Kissed Me” and Philadelphia Folk Festival headliner Valerie June’s putting a spin on Dinah Washington’s “Mad About the Girl.”

Matt & Kim. The always upbeat and impressively athletic indie-pop duo of Matt Johnson and Kim Schifino are in an uncharacteristic cranky had-it-up-to-here mood on their new single “Forever,” whose frustration reflects both the state of the world and the long recovery period Schifino went through after, like the Eagle’s Carson Wentz, the drummer suffered a season ending ACL injury last year. (Though hers happened at a music festival in Mexico, not a football game in Los Angeles). The new Matt & Kim album Almost Everyday is due out in May. Sunday at Electric Factory.

Chris Stamey, Spy in the House of Loud: New York Songs and Stories. Songwriter, guitarist and producer Chris Stamey — co-leader of much-loved 1980s power-pop band the dBs — is a North Carolina native who was a witness to and participant in the creation of lots of top shelf indie action over his decades long career, starting with the New York punk era of the 1970s. Spy is a superbly written song-based memoir filled with famous folks from Alex Chilton to R.E.M., with Stamey more prone to write about musical revelations than personal confessions.

Los Lobos. The great Chicano rock and roll band from East Los Angeles come through for two shows, one with an afternoon start time. For decades now, the band led by David Hidalgo and Cesar Rosas have been writing songs that chronicle the lives of immigrant communities in America with their own blend of melting pot roots music. Some day, justice will be served and they’ll find themselves in the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame. Sunday at Sellersville Theater.

Durand Jones & the Indications. Top flight next generation soul revival band that digs deep for its horn fired old school R&B grooves and features two effective vocalists in Louisiana native Jones, who got his start in the music business touring in a classical saxophone quartet, and drummer Aaron Frazer. A young band to watch, for fans of the late Charles Bradley and Sharon Jones. Thursday at World Cafe Live.

