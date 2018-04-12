Blind Boys of Alabama, Harmony Woods among acts added to XPoNential Fest lineup

Cardi B. shows she's here to stay on the excellent 'Invasion Of Privacy'

Cardi B. shows she's here to stay on the excellent 'Invasion Of Privacy' Apr 9

Dan DeLuca is an Inquirer pop music critic. But his "In the Mix" column in the Weekend section ventures further afield, into books, movies, TV, the Internet, graphic novels and anything you might call "popular culture."

More acts have been announced for the Wiggins Park portion of this summer’s XPoNential Music Fest, coming to the Camden waterfront from July 27 to 29.

The main headliners for the WXPN-FM (88.5) programmed fest are the previously announced David Byrne and Sylvan Esso, and The War On Drugs and Sturgill Simpson, who play on Friday, July 27th and Saturday, July 28th, respectively.

Besides those marquee acts, scads of others will play the cozier, roofless Wiggins Park, including Josh Ritter, Tank & the Bangas and Margo Price. Today’s additions to that list is headed up by gospel greats Blind Boys of Alabama, who are featured performers in XPN’s current Gospel Roots of Rock and Soul initiative.

Also now slated to play Wiggins Park: Harmony Woods, the Philly rock band from by teenage songwriting phenom Sophia Verbilla; precious Boston vocal quartet Darlingside; Queens, New York proud “immigrant band” M.A.K.U. Sound System; Philly blues rock outfit Greg Sover Band; Matt Cappy, the local trumpet player who’s currently on tour with Patti LaBelle; and & More, the duo of Questlove’s vocalist sister Donn T. and rapper Chill Moody.

A full list of acts playing the fest can be found here. Three day passes that fans into Wiggins Park and two nights on the BB&T lawn are on sale today at xpnfest.org/#tickets.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.