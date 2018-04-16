The Chainsmokers to play Atlantic City BeachFest Concert Series this summer

The Chainsmokers perform at the Rocky stage at the 2017 Made in America Festival.

The Atlantic City BeachFest Concert Series will feature a performance from EDM-pop duo The Chainsmokers this summer, organizers announced Monday.

Known for their hit “Closer,” The Chainsmokers hit the beach in A.C. on Sunday, July 29, with some help from special guest Bazzi, whose track “Mine” went viral last year. The pair’s performance is the second listed for the BeachFest Concert Series, which previously announced a July 1 performance by Sam Hunt with guests Conner Smith and Kane Brown.

According to a release, the Atlantic City show is the only local appearance for The Chainsmokers currently scheduled. Earlier this month, the band released a music video for “Everybody Hates Me,” their latest single.

“As New Yorkers, we always used to come down to A.C. this time of year and the vibes and weather was just perfect,” group members Alex Pall and Drew Taggert said of the gig in a statement. “Back then, we were playing in front of a few hundred people if that so to be returning now and have the chance to do our show properly in front of tens of thousands of people is pretty surreal.”

Tickets for The Chainsmokers BeachFest show go on sale Friday via Ticketmaster.

