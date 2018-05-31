This week in 'Let's Eat': Rittenhouse dining news

Want to be in the know about the Philadelphia area’s dining scene?
Sign up now for our weekly dining newsletter, “Let’s Eat.” See this week's version here.
Every Wednesday, columnist Michael Klein brings you up to date on trends, restaurant openings and closings, tasty destinations old and new, and happy-hour bargains, while critic Craig LaBan answers your burning questions.
Sign-up is a snap: Go to www.philly.com/foodnewsletter and put in your name and email address. We’ll send you a confirmation. (Pssst. It may end up in your spam inbox!) Reply to that email, and you’re in.
And it’s free.