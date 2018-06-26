How Mister Rogers got pulled into the Sarah Huckabee Sanders/Red Hen debate

'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom': Dinosaurs eat all the right people, but movie is more appetizer than meal

Fred Rogers on the set of his show Mr. Rogers Neighborhood from the film, WON’T YOU BE MY NEIGHBOR, a Focus Features release

If you’re a conservative politician who wants dinner out or a night at the movies, it’s not a beautiful day in the neighborhood.

Republicans are getting chased out of commercial establishments all over the East Coast. The head of homeland security Kristjen Neilsen was hounded out of a Mexican restaurant in Washington D.C. last week, and so was chief of staff Stephen Miller a week earlier.

“Shame!” shouted patrons, protesting administration’s zero-tolerance immigration policy blamed for separating the families of illegal immigrants detained at the border.

On Friday, the owner of the Red Hen restaurant in Virginia, alerted by staffers to the presence of White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders, asked her to leave, protesting the administration’s LGBTQ policies.

Further South over the weekend, police were summoned near Tampa to escort Florida attorney general Pam Bondi from a theater where she’d been besieged by hecklers. Protesters displeased with Bondi’s opposition to the Affordable Care Act yelled “shame on you.”

Pam Bondi attempted to attend a screening of the Mister Rogers documentary a day after announcing her plan to end protections for health care consumers with pre-existing conditions. Here, via @timintampa, is what happened. pic.twitter.com/zMLrSayS8M — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) June 23, 2018

In Tampa, their shouts could be heard over the screaming irony that this un-neighborly incident occurred after a screening of Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, the brilliant and moving documentary about Fred Rogers, host of the long-running childrens’ show Mister Rogers Neighborhood.

A protester even invoked Fred Rogers as she followed Bondi down the hall and toward the exit ramp.

Bellowed one: “What would Mister Rogers think about you and your legacy in Florida? Taking away health insurance from people with pre-existing conditions, Pam Bondi?!”

Well we don’t know, because Fred Rogers is currently spinning in his grave, and if he were alive, it is virtually certain that he would have said nothing. He stayed away from partisanship lest presumed bias interfere with his sacred mission — ministering to children. Because he was publicly apolitical, most did not know he was a lifelong Republican. Certainly Fox News (in a segment shown in the documentary) did not when Brian Kilmeade denounced Rogers as “evil” for teaching children that they are special.

Director Morgan Neville, a Penn grad, intended the documentary to be inspirational, but when I spoke to him last month, I confessed that I found parts of it dispiriting, because the world that Rogers wanted to create – built on empathy, respect, compassion – has utterly failed to materialize.

I was particularly deflated by the footage showing that Rogers’ funeral attracted anti-gay fundamentalists who were protesting because, well, I don’t even think God knows why.

But Neville said our culture’s escalating broad-spectrum intolerance is precisely why the film has inspired people.

“I’ve thought a lot about [why the film moves people]. Fred kind of digested his message down to what I call radical kindness, but Fred himself called it grace. And to him, grace as an idea that could be expressed as: be good to others, even if they don’t deserve it.”

Rogers, the film notes, was on his way to being a minister when he instead found his true calling — creating wholesome programming attuned to the complex emotional and psychological lives of children.

“He often quoted from the bible, Jesus saying the one thing that evil really can’t stand is forgiveness,” Neville said. “Fred was always willing to go that extra step in that kind of way, and that’s just such a radical notion in this day and age.”

The irony of heckling somebody at a Won’t You Be My Neighbor? screening was obvious enough to be acknowledged by a protester, who explained that she lacked Rogers’ “poise and temperament.”

But she wasn’t backing off. Virtually everyone involved in these incidents has doubled down on their statements and behavior. Said a Bondi critic: “Sorry, not sorry.”

Sanders, for her part, issued a statement on Twitter saying the Red Hen owner disgraced herself.

Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left. Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) June 23, 2018

“Her actions say far more about her than about me.”

Sanders’ father Mike Huckabee came to her defense, also on Twitter, but this only served to call to his bigoted, anti-immigrant posts from earlier that day.

The internet responded with its usual display of probity and wisdom – partisans jumped on Yelp to support/denounce the Red Hen. Haters jumped on any restaurant named Red Hen, including one in Swedesboro that contended with hundreds of “obnoxious” phone calls.

Boycotts were organized. Countervailing Go Fund Me pages established.

Grace, for Rogers, would surely mean staying above the fray — tending his flock, furthering his mission to provide a healthy psychological and spiritual space for the boys and girls who watched his show.

Given that, I don’t think he would want immigrant children separated from their parents.

He might, on the other hand, want American children separated from theirs.