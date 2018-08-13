'The Meg,' created by a Northeast Philly guy, made a ton of money this weekend

FILE – This file image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Jason Statham in a scene from the film, "The Meg." The shark thriller â€œThe Megâ€ became the latest success in Hollywoodâ€™s sizzling summer, opening well above expectations with $44.5 million in ticket sales, according to box office estimates Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018.

The biggest opening all time for a live-action shark movie is….not Jaws.

Or Deep Blue Sea or 47 Meters Down or The Shallows.

It’s now officially The Meg (not adjusted for inflation. Or dialogue), which surprised box office observers and its own studio, by grossing $44.5 million in North America, doubling tracking forecasts that had The Meg pegged at roughly $20 mil.

“To double tracking is extraordinary,” Warner Bros. distribution president Jeff Goldstein told The Hollywood Reporter.

That should make Northeast Philadelphia-born and raised Steve Alten happy. He’s the author behind The Meg books and he spent 20 years trying to bring his novel to the big screen. “I think the moment I accepted it was truly for real is when they cast Jason Statham. That’s when I did my happy dance,” Alten told the Inquirer and Daily News.

Also extraordinary is that The Meg – about scientists and a rescue worker (Jason Statham) doing battle with a 70-foot Megalodon shark – is Warner Bros. best performing movie of the year. It not only bested Jaws, it bested Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One ($41.8 million opening weekend). The ocean adventure also beat out Ocean’s 8 ($41.6 million opening weekend).

The Meg also made nearly $100 million overseas, bringing it’s worldwide total to $141.3 million. In the U.S. Goldstein notes, the movie played particularly well in Texas, in cities like San Antonio. He was at a loss to explain this, but the high temperature in San Antonio on opening day was 101 degrees, and a few hours in air-conditioning with a giant shark probably seemed like a pretty good option.