7 days of things to do in Philadelphia from Aug. 12 to 18

The Give and Take Jugglers invite the crowd to learn juggling and tight rop walking in in the Dulcimer Grove section of the Philadelphia Folk Festival. Other activities in the children-oriented space include the “Give and Take Jugglers, aerialists, arts and crafts, puppet shows and music.

SUNDAY

BugFest

Chow down on a candy grasshopper, cheer on your favorite entrant in a cockroach race, get a butterfly temporary tattoo, and more at the Academy of Natural Sciences’ annual bug extravaganza. For two days, BugFest invites everyone to learn about insects from across the world and get an up-close look at live, creepy crawlers of all sorts. — Grace Dickinson

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Academy of Natural Sciences, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, free with general admission, ansp.org/programs-and-events

MONDAY

Science on Tap

Learn all about the parallel universe theory in the context of Stranger Things and tyrannosaurus rex movement in Jurassic Park at the Penn Museum as scientists explain what’s really going on scientifically in some of your favorite scenes from TV shows and movies. Snacks are included and there’s a cash bar.

6 to 8 p.m. Penn Museum, 3260 South St., $10, 215-898-4000, penn.museum

TUESDAY

Asya Zlatina and Dancers

Former Koresh dancer Zlatina has had some impressive gigs lately, including a showing at the Kennedy Center. You can see her company this summer if you head to our neighbor to the north, where they will perform at New York’s Battery Dance Festival. The performance reprises a show Zlatina choreographed for the 2016 Philly Fringe, “Barry: Mamaloshen in Dance!” celebrating Yiddish culture.

7 to 9 p.m. Roger F. Wagner Park, 20 Battery Place, N.Y., free, 240-482-6658, batterydance.org

WEDNESDAY

Wet Hot American Summer at FringeArts

Catch this classic summer flick about a group of camp counselors who try to resolve romantic tensions and save the camp at the same time at FringeArts. You can also order food from La Peg or Seafood Shack.

8:30 p.m. FringeArts, 140 North Christopher Columbus Blvd., free, 215-413-9006, fringearts.com

THURSDAY

Ben Folds and CAKE at the Mann

Alternative rock band CAKE and singer-songwriter Ben Folds perform at the Mann. Folds has performed with some of the greatest orchestras in the world in recent years, and CAKE is gearing up for their ninth album release this year.

7 p.m. Mann Center for the Performing Arts, 5201 Parkside Ave., $39.50 to $70.50, 215-546-7900, manncenter.org

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

Philadelphia Folk Festival

The longest continuously running outdoor musical festival of its kind in North America, the Philadelphia Folk Festival draws thousands to Schwenksville for a weekend of live music on a working farm. With Patty Griffin, Valerie June, and Wynonna Judd, all three days have female headliners, and Senegalese percussionist Elage Diouf, Native American percussionist Martha Redbone, and country-folk singer Mary Gauthier are also on the bill, along with familiar faces like David Bromberg, Chris Smither, and Riders in the Sky. It’s also family-friendly, with jugglers and puppeteers to entertain the little ones.

10:30 a.m. to midnight Friday, 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Old Pool Farm, 1323 Salford Station Rd., Schwenksville, $65 for Friday and Sunday day passes, $80 for Saturday, $195 for entry to all days, $250 for entry to all days and camping, 215-247-1300, pfs.org

Miranda Lambert & Little Big Town

Along with the Chris Stapleton-Marty Stuart-Brent Cobb show at the BB&T on June 29, this is the mainstream country show of the season, mainly because of Lambert, the formidable Oklahoma songwriter whose 2016 The Weight of These Wings was a rugged and revealing tour de force. She’s teamed up on the Bandwagon Tour with Little Big Town, the country quartet whose 2017 album The Breaker broke big on the strength of “Better Man,” a hit single written by Taylor Swift.

7 p.m. Saturday, BB&T Pavilion, 1 Harbour Blvd., $18 to $84, 865-365-1300, bbtpavilion.org

Miranda Lambert.