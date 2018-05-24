Everything you need to know about the tall ships in Philadelphia this weekend

Everything you need to know about the tall ships in Philadelphia this weekend May 23

7 days of things to do in Philadelphia from May 27 to June 2

7 days of things to do in Philadelphia from May 27 to June 2 May 24

Chickie's & Pete's to pay tolls for drivers going to the Shore on Friday

Chickie's & Pete's to pay tolls for drivers going to the Shore on Friday May 24

"Doggie Hamlet," a performance piece featuring dancers, dogs and a flock of sheep, will be making its Philadelphia premiere during PIFA 2018.

SUNDAY

Devon Horse Show and Country Fair

As the oldest and largest outdoor multi-breed competition in the United States, the Devon Horse Show draws competitors — and horse lovers — from around the world. In between cheering on the stallions out in the arena, a massive country fair welcomes you to meet the horses, enjoy classic fair eats, and take a ride on the Ferris wheel and/or carousel. On Sunday, you can watch horse and rider teams compete in an exciting arena competition with 30 jumps. Tickets for the 10-day event can be purchased online.

7 p.m. with additional events through June 3, 23 Dorset Rd., Devon, tickets start at $15 for adults and $7 for youth, 610-688-2554, devonhorseshow.net

MONDAY

Memorial Day at the Museum of the American Revolution

Pay your respects to men and women who lost their lives serving our country at the Museum of American Revolution, where you can write notes to servicemembers, witness an auction of a deceased sailor’s personal belongings and place carnations on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier two blocks from the museum. Admission is free for veterans, active and retired military.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Museum of the American Revolution, 101 South 3rd St., $19 for adults, $17 for seniors, $12 for children under 18, 877-740-1776, amrevmuseum.org

TUESDAY

Mamma Mia!

ABBA continues to sing the world into submission in this genial, world-beating show, settling in for a two-month run at the Walnut Street Theatre. See it as prequel to the movie sequel, which opens July 20.

8 p.m. with additional shows through July 15, Walnut Street Theatre, 825 Walnut St., $40 to $77, 215-547-3550, walnutstreettheatre.org

WEDNESDAY

The Last Five Years

Much praised musical about a couple who fall in love, and then out, over a half decade. She tells her story backward, he forward.

7:30 p.m. with additional performances through July 1, Eagle Theatre, 208 Vine St., Hammonton, N.J., 609-704-5012, eagletheatre.org

THURSDAY

Don Quixote

The National Ballet of Ukraine is bringing Don Quixote to the Academy of Music for a night. Composed by Ludwig Minkus and choreographed by Marius Petipa, it’s a ballet that blends classical Russian techniques with the contemporary interpretation of dancing methods.

7:30 p.m. Academy of Music, 240 South Broad St., $99.50 to $162.50, 215-893-1999, kimmelcenter.org

Twilight Market Kick Off at Greensgrow Farms

Greensgrow Farms kicks off its monthly Twilight Market series this Thursday with an evening of live music, local food and drinks, and vendor shopping. Philadelphia Brewing Co. and Rowhouse Spirits will be on-site serving up brews and cocktails, and two bands will take to the stage, starting at 6 p.m. Tea, soap, jewelry, and other vendors will also set up, selling local goods of all kinds, and farm staff will be available to chat about becoming a farm share member. (Already a share member? Members will receive complimentary food and drink tickets.)

4 to 8 p.m. Greensgrow Farms, 2501 E. Cumberland St., pay-as-you-go, 215-427-2780, greensgrow.org/event

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

Philly Beer Week

Ten-day “week” of all things beery returns to taverns near and far. Opening Tap will be at the Fillmore in Fishtown.

6:30 to 10:30 p.m. with additional events at various locations through June 10, the Fillmore Philadelphia, 29 East Allen St., 215-309-0150, phillylovesbeer.org

Anne-Marie Mulgrew and Dancers Company

Wrapping up the dance season, Mulgrew’s company premieres Strange Dreams, 30 Years Later, a full-length multimedia performance of dance, text, and projections.

7:30 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Performance Garage, 1515 Brandywine St., 215-462-7720, annemariemulgrewdancersco.org

Philadelphia International Festival of the Arts

PIFA comes around every two years, this year with a brand-new version of the “human chandelier” from the French performance troupe Transe Express. This year, they’ll hoist the chandelier on the banks of the Schuylkill and lead a dance party there. The popular PIFA Street Fair on Broad Street is scheduled for June 9.

8 p.m. Friday with additional performances in various locations through June 10, Kimmel Center and other locations, ticket prices vary for event, 215-893-1999, pifa.org