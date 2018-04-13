Meek Mill talks prison sentence with NBC's Lester Holt

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Rapper Meek Mill says he always thought 10 years of probation would bring him back to prison.
Mill spoke to news anchor Lester Holt from a Pennsylvania prison in a phone interview that aired Thursday on NBC Nightly News.
The Philadelphia-born rapper, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, is fighting for release while appealing a two- to four-year sentence for a probation violation.
A judge said his drug use, arrests and other issues while under supervision merited the jail time. Mill’s lawyers accuse her of a “personal vendetta.”
Mill tells Holt when he’s released, he sees himself “helping minorities that come from these situations like myself.”
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin visited Mill in prison Tuesday. Afterward, Kraft called for reform of the criminal justice system. Philadelphia’s mayor visited Wednesday.
