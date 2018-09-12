Fall Arts Guide 2018 

Lady Gaga, Drake, Vikings and fall festivals: Here's what's happening in Philly this fall.

Edited by Becky Batcha
Wednesday, September 12, 2018
 
Movies
The movies to see this fall: ‘Creed 2,’ ‘A Star is Born,’ ‘First Man’ and more
A look at some of the top movies to hit theaters this fall.
Television
Fall TV: From ‘Murphy Brown’ to Julia Roberts and everything in between
If we've learned anything from television, it’s that dead doesn't necessarily mean dead.
Concerts
Drake, Childish Gambino, Kurt Vile and more come to Philadelphia for concerts this fall
All the Philly area pop music worthy of recommendation, from now through the end of the year.
Special Events
Terror Behind the Walls, Outfest, Philadelphia Marathon, and more special events for fall 2018
Also this fall: three big parades, two Oktoberfests, Halloween happenings, and a full slate of fall festivals
Theater
Philly fall theater: ‘Once,’ James iJames, ‘Fiddler on the Roof,’ punk vampires, ‘Matilda,’ more
Great musicals this season include “Fiddler on the Roof” and “Holiday Inn.” Cutting-edge playwrights Dominique Morisseau, James iJames, and Lynn Nottage are in the mix, too.
Dance
Romeo and Juliet,’ BalletX, Jessica Lang, and 12 more top picks for Philadelphia’s fall dance season
Fall’s dance season brings a new Pennsylvania Ballet “Romeo and Juliet,” world premieres from BalletX, Philadanco at the Kimmel Center, and dancing all over the Barnes Foundation. Anna Deavere Smith visits for a dance-theater piece at Annenberg.
Comedy
Comedy and stand-up shows coming to Philly this fall include Tracy Morgan, Wanda Sykes, Hassan Minhaj
It’s tough to find the humor in the 90-degree, 80-percent humidity dog days of a Philadelphia summer, but as days get shorter and the temperatures get lower, it’s time to laugh again.
Family Fun
Where to take your kids in Philadelphia this fall, from Thomas the Tank Engine at the Please Touch Museum to Boo at the Zoo
Halloween outings include “Witches and Wizards” in Chestnut Hill, Boo at the Zoo, and trick-or-treat every October weekend at the Academy of Natural Sciences.
Classical Music
Patricia Racette at O18, Black Violin at the Merriam, Philadelphia Orchestra plays the full ‘Amahl'
Opera Philadelphia’s O18 festival, free Philadelphia Orchestra concerts, and fast, daring trumpet work by Rodney Marsalis are three highlights.
Art Museums
Philadelphia’s art museums feature Dior, Berthe Morisot, Winslow Homer, more
Lavish designer fashions and master works by female artists are the must-sees in Philadelphia museums this fall.
Science & History Museums
At the Parkway museums and beyond: Vikings, Rube Goldberg, a diorama reboot, and flu shots at the Mütter
The Franklin Institute goes Norse, the Academy of Natural Sciences spruces up, and in a Philly museums first, the Mutter Museum will offer flu shots. “Cotton” at the African American Museum of History in Philadelphia is another hot ticket.
Galleries
A masterful Gee’s Bend quilter and much more to see in Philly art galleries this season
The eye-popping quilts of Mary Lee Bendolph, a new take on the Wharton Esherick studio, activism via pottery at Clay Studio, and more
Books
What to read this fall: Michelle Obama, Stephen King, Lin Manuel Miranda’s ‘Little Pep Talks,’ more
Michelle Obama’s “Becoming” is easily one of the year’s biggest titles. Plus 28 more great reads for fall.
Author Talks
Book talks in Philly this fall: Tom Hanks, Jennifer Egan, Barbara Kingsolver, Jeff Tweedy, the ‘Evan Hansen’ crew ... and John Cena
Visiting authors will discuss a vast range of topics, from “Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood” to our politically turbulent times, and of course the Eagles and Super Bowl LII. Best-selling novelists coming to town include Jennifer Egan, Gary Shteyngart, and Barbara Kingsolver.
