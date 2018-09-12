Fall Arts Guide 2018
Lady Gaga, Drake, Vikings and fall festivals: Here's what's happening in Philly this fall.
Edited by Becky Batcha
Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Dance
Romeo and Juliet,’ BalletX, Jessica Lang, and 12 more top picks for Philadelphia’s fall dance season
Fall’s dance season brings a new Pennsylvania Ballet “Romeo and Juliet,” world premieres from BalletX, Philadanco at the Kimmel Center, and dancing all over the Barnes Foundation. Anna Deavere Smith visits for a dance-theater piece at Annenberg.
Science & History Museums
At the Parkway museums and beyond: Vikings, Rube Goldberg, a diorama reboot, and flu shots at the Mütter
The Franklin Institute goes Norse, the Academy of Natural Sciences spruces up, and in a Philly museums first, the Mutter Museum will offer flu shots. “Cotton” at the African American Museum of History in Philadelphia is another hot ticket.
Author Talks
Book talks in Philly this fall: Tom Hanks, Jennifer Egan, Barbara Kingsolver, Jeff Tweedy, the ‘Evan Hansen’ crew ... and John Cena
Visiting authors will discuss a vast range of topics, from “Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood” to our politically turbulent times, and of course the Eagles and Super Bowl LII. Best-selling novelists coming to town include Jennifer Egan, Gary Shteyngart, and Barbara Kingsolver.
