Zoo New England fulfills Super Bowl bet by naming their newest baby goat Foles May 9

Zoo New England's newest baby goat is named Foles because they lost a Super Bowl bet to the Philadelphia Zoo.

Meet baby goat Foles. The fuzzy addition to Zoo New England’s goat family was born on April 23 and named in honor of the Eagles quarterback thanks to a Super Bowl bet against the Philadelphia Zoo that required the loser to name its next baby goat after the quarterback of the winning team.

In addition, zoo directors at Zoo New England, Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo and Providence’s Roger Williams Park Zoo had to clean animal enclosures while wearing Eagles gear and donate $1,000 to charity.

The bet was just one of many made between Philadelphia and Boston institutions. In March, the Philadelphia Museum of Art unveiled John Singleton Copley’s Mrs. James Warren (Mercy Otis), currently on loan through June from the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston. Lobster 207 delivered 20 pounds of live lobsters to Pat’s King of Steaks after the Eagles win.

We happen to think Foles, who is a Nigerian dwarf goat, is pretty adorable, but there are probably plenty of Patriots fans that disagree. Either way, we’re just happy that there’s not a baby goat named Brady at the Philadelphia zoo right now.

Check out how adorable the two-week-old goat is in the zoo’s video below.