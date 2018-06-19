'Creed II' teaser poster released, trailer drops tomorrow

Warner Bros. released the first teaser poster for Creed II — the sequel to 2015’s Creed (itself a sequel to the beloved Rocky franchise). The debut is in anticipation of the movie’s new trailer, which premieres tomorrow. The movie is slated to hit theaters Nov. 21.

The poster features a stoic Adonis Creed, played by Michael B. Jordan, with shoulders back and fists clenched — serving as an intense first look at Creed II.

The story, as described by Warner Bros., engages viewers in battles in all aspects of Creed’s life — not just those fought in the ring:

Life has become a balancing act for Adonis Creed. Between personal obligations and training for his next big fight, he is up against the challenge of his life. Facing an opponent with ties to his family’s past only intensifies his impending battle in the ring. Rocky Balboa is there by his side through it all and, together, Rocky and Adonis will confront their shared legacy, question what’s worth fighting for, and discover that nothing’s more important than family. Creed II is about going back to basics to rediscover what made you a champion in the first place, and remembering that, no matter where you go, you can’t escape your history.

The Creed II production team returned to Philadelphia for filming this spring, under the direction of Stephen Caple Jr., who replaced original helmer Ryan Coogler. Cameras were first spotted in March on the “Rocky Steps” of the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the crew wrapped up filming earlier this month.

Excitement for the movie is rivaled by concern, however, as the original Rocky, Sylvester Stallone — who costars in and produces Creed II — is currently under investigation for sexual assault allegations made last year, with alleged crimes dating back decades.