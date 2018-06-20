Watch: First trailer for 'Creed II' released

The official trailer for Creed II’s dropped this morning, featuring shots of the Philadelphia skyline and Laurel Hill Cemetery (where Rocky paramour Adrian is buried).

The trailer opens with Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) — donning his father Apollo’s signature American flag shorts — crashing to the ground in the ring, followed by the deep voice of Rocky (Sylvester Stallone), who says, “In the ring, you got rules. Outside, we got nothing.”

But Creed seems to be battling more than his boxing rivals. Fighting against others doubts and expectations, he will have to conquer not only those he faces in the ring but in life. What he’s most afraid of? “Taking on the name [of his father] and losing.”

It’s not until the end of the trailer that we get a glimpse of German-Romanian boxer Florian “Big Nasty” Munteanu, who plays Creed’s rival, and more importantly is the son of Ivan Drago (Dolph Lungren), the Russian super boxer who killed Apollo in Rocky IV.

Creed II is directed by Stephen Caple Jr. and produced by Warner Bros. The movie will be released Nov. 21.