Everything you need to know about the tall ships in Philadelphia this weekend

Everything you need to know about the tall ships in Philadelphia this weekend May 23

7 days of things to do in Philadelphia from May 27 to June 2

7 days of things to do in Philadelphia from May 27 to June 2 May 24

Chickie's & Pete's to pay tolls for drivers going to the Shore on Friday

Chickie's & Pete's to pay tolls for drivers going to the Shore on Friday May 24

King crab legs and crab fries at the bar of Chickie’s and Pete's.

If you’re already dreading that long drive to the shore for Memorial Day weekend, there’s a silver lining within sight. Drivers are getting free tolls between 5 and 6 p.m. at the Egg Harbor Exit courtesy of Chickie’s & Pete’s on Friday.

This is the fifth year in a row that Chickie’s & Pete’s has covered tolls for travelers to kick off summer. The program is in honor of all the veterans remembered on Memorial Day.

>> READ MORE: Ultimate Shore Guide 2018

“We absolutely love Free Toll Friday,” Pete Ciarrochi, the founder and CEO of Chickie’s & Pete’s, said. “Paying for the tolls for Expressway travelers on the Friday of Memorial Day weekend is an annual tradition that puts everyone in a good mood as we get summer started.”

Ciarrochi picked Memorial Day weekend to pay the tolls because his father and uncles were all in the military.

On top of the free tolls, the restaurant is also doing free giveaways of their legendary Crabfries at the Frank Farley Travel Plaza from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. before the free tolls begin, so you’ll have a perfect snack for the rest of your car trip.