Stars from 'Game of Thrones,' 'Lord of the Rings' to appear at Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia

Stephen Amell, who is on CW’s “Arrow,” will be at this year’s Wizard World Philadelphia

Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia hits the Convention Center May 17-20, and it’s bringing plenty of celebrities to town along with it.

This year’s convention will feature appearances from Game of Thrones stars Natalie Dormer and Jason Momoa, Lord of the Rings hobbit buddy duo Sean Astin and Billy Boyd, Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista, Captain America’s Sebastian Stan, and Stephen Amell of The Flash and Arrow.

DC Comics movie universe stars Ray Fisher and Ezra Miller, both of Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League fame, are also scheduled to appear as headliners.

Momoa, Dormer, Stan, Fisher, and Astin will appear at the convention May 19 and 20. Miller and Bautista will attend on May 19. Amell will appear May 18, and Boyd will be available May 18-20.

Other celebrity guests at this year’s convention include Stargate: Atlantis’ Joe Flanigan and Jewel Staite, as well as Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s Charisma Carpenter and Charmed star Holly Marie Combs, among others.

Tickets for Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia are available now and run between $35 and $55, depending on the day of admission. Passes for the entire convention are available for $95.

