Wizard World Comic Con: 10 celebrities to see in Philadelphia

Wizard World Comic Con is upon us, and aside from pop culture swag, cosplay, and live events, attendees can look forward to meeting some of the folks behind their favorite TV shows and movies.

Running Thursday through Sunday, this year’s convention — Wizard World’s 16th in Philadelphia — will bring dozens of celebrities to Philadelphia for Q&A sessions, autograph signings, and photo opportunities, from big names like Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood to celebs like Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress Charisma Carpenter.

Besides celebrity appearances, attendees can also look forward to four days of live events. Saturday’s Wizard World Costume Contest, for example, decides which cosplayer reigns supreme. Knightmage’s “Cosplay Foam Building Workshop,” meanwhile, will teach guests how to up their costume game. Or, you could just shop the convention’s 100-plus exhibitors for your favorite geeky gear.

In between, though, you’re bound to get glimpses of Wizard World’s many celebrity guests. Here, we’ve rounded up a few to look out for throughout the convention’s run in town. Just remember to pay for your autograph first, unless you happen to catch one of them out grabbing a cheesesteak.

Kato Kaelin

Best known as a minor witness to the 1994 murders of Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman, Kato Kaelin is less of a celebrity guest at Wizard World Comic Con and more of a master of ceremonies. Throughout the convention, he’ll be hosting live events like Q&As and contests, so it’s up to you to catch the Tailgating with Kato host for a pic.

Thursday through Sunday. No specific autograph or photo cost.

Henry Winkler

His days as the Fonz on Happy Days are long behind him, but Henry Winkler is still a TV star these days thanks to HBO’s dark comedy, Barry, in which Winkler appears as the acting teacher of a hitman who longs for the stage. Ask him about it at his Q&A at the convention on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Thursday through Sunday. Autographs: $40-$50 (cash only). Photos: $50.

Charisma Carpenter

Best known for her role as Cordelia Chase on Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel, Charisma Carpenter is actually a returning guest to Wizard World Philly. Hit her Q&A on Saturday at 12:15 p.m. for questions about her Philly-raised Buffy/Angel co-star, David Boreanaz.

Thursday through Sunday. Autographs: $40. Photos: $40-$55.

David Ramsey

David Ramsey first made a name for himself with his role as confidential informant Anton Briggs on Showtime’s Dexter. These days, though, fans recognize him as Team Arrow member John Diggle on The CW’s Arrow, so his place in geekdom is secure.

Thursday and Friday. Autographs: $50. Photos: $75-$225.

Jason Momoa

Between his roles in Aquaman, Justice League, Stargate Atlantis, and Game of Thrones, Jason Momoa is a force to be reckoned with in pop culture today. But chances are that you won’t be excited to meet him as he was to meet The Crow creator James O’Barr earlier this month. “FAN GIRL crush,” Mamoa recently wrote on Instagram.

Friday and Saturday. Autographs: $80. Photos: $105-$305.

Ray Fisher

Haddon Heights native Ray Fisher got his start as a stage actor, but these days, most pop culture junkies know him as Cyborg, civilian name Victor Stone, from Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. This year, he’ll take part in a Q&A session at the convention on Saturday at 2:45 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday. Autographs: $50. Photos: $75-$285.

Pom Klementieff

Fans of remakes of South Korean action movies will remember Pom Klementieff from her role in Spike Lee’s 2013 reboot of Oldboy, but most folks just know her as Mantis thanks to her appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2. She’ll be the focus of a Q&A scheduled for 12:15 p.m. on Saturday, so prepare your Avengers: Infinity War questions now.

Saturday and Sunday. Autographs: $45. Photos: $40-$55.

Natalie Dormer

She’s been off the show since 2016, but Game of Thrones fans will probably always remember Natalie Dormer as Queen Margaery Tyrell, former wife of King Joffrey (Jack Gleeson). The actress will next star in the upcoming thriller In Darkness, out May 25.

Saturday and Sunday. Autographs: $80. Photos: $100-$305.

Elijah Wood

Elijah Wood isn’t going to be the only Lord of the Rings star at Wizard World this year, thanks to appearances from fellow stars Sean Bean, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, and Karl Urban, who will hold group photo ops together. If its answers you want, Wood will participate in a Q&A on Saturday at 5:15 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday. Autographs: $80. Photos: $105-$370.

Sebastian Stan

Sebastian Stan is currently a rising star, recently garnering critical acclaim for his role as the infamous Jeff Gillooly in I, Tonya. On the big screen, however, he’s known as Bucky Barnes from the Captain American franchise. The actor will take part in a Q&A on Saturday at 11:15 a.m.

Saturday and Sunday. Autographs: $80. Photos: $100.

