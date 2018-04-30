Will Smith gets hyped for a Sixers NBA championship win in new video

We already knew Will Smith was an Eagles fans thanks to his social media celebration of the Birds’ first Super Bowl win back in February. The Fresh Prince is just as excited for a Sixers NBA championship win, as a new hype video shows. He should be pumped, Smith became a minority owner of the Sixers in 2011.

The Fresh Prince himself narrates and appears in the clip, which was released ahead of the Sixers’ Eastern Conference semifinals game against the Boston Celtics. In it, he is joined by fellow Philly celebrities like Kevin Hart, Cheltenham born and raised rapper Lil Dicky, Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins, and Sixers center Joel Embiid.

Smith even passes the torch to Ben Simmons as the “new Fresh Prince” in the clip, acknowledging the nickname the Sixers forward embraced early last year, according to CBS.

“Can you feel that?” Smith says in the video. “That is the rumble of another parade on Broad Street. It’s a change in culture from the number one draft pick to the number one team in the NBA, with a whole city united behind the team.”

Getting that unity was a tough fight for the Sixers, who only two seasons ago went 10-72 overall. This season, the team went 52-30, and, according to sports oddsmakers OddsShark, the team is is the fourth overall pick the win the NBA championship this year.

The Inquirer’s David Murphy, however, warns fans to not “sleep on the Celtics.” After all, as the Inquirer’s Sarah Todd reports, the two teams have faced off against one another in the postseason 12 times in NBA history, with this being the 13th. The last time was in 2012, and the Celtics won four of seven games.

But with the whole league “twist-turned upside down” by the Sixers success this year, as Smith says in the clip, a victory finally seems like it is in reach.

“This moment has been years in the making,” Smith says. “Can you feel that?”

Tonight’s game against the Celtics tips off at 8 p.m. at TD Garden in Boston. The action moves to Philadelphia with game three on Saturday, May 5.