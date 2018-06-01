Ben Simmons accused of cheating on Tinashe with Kendall Jenner May 31

Will Smith is finally getting his own mural in West Philadelphia Jun 1

It’s been about a year since Kevin Hart got his own mural here in Philly, but now, another Philly mega-celebrity — Will Smith — is finally getting his due.

London-based artist Richard Wilson is currently hard at work on a 60-foot mural of Smith in a project at 4545 Girard Ave. in the actor’s old stomping grounds of West Philadelphia. The mural is located on the side of Gevurtz Furniture.

SNEAK PEEK: London artist Richard Wilson is in #Philly creating a mural honoring Will Smith! Check it out at 4545 Girard Ave. pic.twitter.com/dyzzy5LNB8 — Mural Arts (@muralarts) May 29, 2018

As Wilson explained on Instagram, the project is being done in collaboration with Global Leadership Academy Charter School, which is located across from the mural. He is currently working out of the school, and plans to teach an art class there during the project.

The mural, however, is not a Mural Arts Philadelphia project. As Cari Feiler Bender, a rep for the organization, explained, Mural Arts instead hooked Wilson up with Global Leadership Academy Charter School as a form of community engagement. Wilson arrived with his own funding.

The artist, Bender said, was inspired to paint the mural after following Smith’s popular Instagram account thanks to the star’s positive, peaceful outlook on life. Currently, Smith’s Instagram has about 16.1 million followers.

Wilson did not immediately respond to request for comment.

A longtime street art and mural artist, Wilson primarily works using spray paints and oil paints, and got his start with graffiti in 1984, according to his website. Since then, he has completed murals in the UK and US featuring musicians like jazz great Roy Ayers, as well as soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Work on the mural began last week, but it is unclear when Smith’s visage is expected to be finished. Bender, however, said Wilson has made “rapid progress” and that we should see a final product in the near future.

No word on whether Smith will be back in town to see his mural. But, hey, a city can hope.