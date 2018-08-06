Talk show host Wendy Williams: 'I came to Philly broken. Successful, but broken.'

Brandon T. Harden is a staff writer at the Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News. He writes about the brillance of black culture in Philadelphia. Before his time in Philadelphia, he was the managing editor of Blavity, a media and tech company targeted towards the interest of black millennials.

It’s been 10 years of “how you doin’s?” and “dipping and doin’s” for talk show host Wendy Williams and at the dawn of her 10 year anniversary in the television business, she took her celebration on the road with a 10-city tour — including a stop in Philadelphia last week — to promote the upcoming season of The Wendy Williams Show, which premieres September 10 on Fox 29.

For her Philly stop on Thursday, Williams hosted an event at the Fillmore where she treated guests to a segment of ‘Ask Wendy’ and complimentary makeovers.

“[The tour] is actually fun, in a weird way,” Williams said, “I don’t have to be responsible for much except for my delivery as ‘Wendy.’ There is somebody to carry the wigs. There is somebody to carry the dresses. There is somebody to carry the shoes. The publicist is on the phone making calls. I’m coddled on the road. Otherwise, I could never do this.”

While Williams thrived in urban radio for much of the ’90s, and worked in major markets like Washington, D.C. and New York, Philadelphia was a pivotal place for her both personally and professionally.

Her “say it like you mean it” philosophy and spats with celebrities such as Judge Mathis and, most notably, Whitney Houston yielded as much admiration as they did infamy. Williams ushered a tabloid sensibility to the urban radio market. But in 1997, the media maven was fired from NYC’s Hot 97 FM and later moved to Philadelphia where she worked as a radio personality for Power99 FM.

“I got into a situation in New York radio and had to leave. I came to Philly broken. Successful, but broken.” said Williams. Moving to Philly wasn’t easy for her, leaving behind a boyfriend in Brooklyn and having to live in a city that she only knew as a tourist. “I was the New York-Jersey girl. I wasn’t the Philly-Jersey girl,” Williams said.

Williams credits the Philly chapter of her life for her personal growth. She felt abandoned by her New York radio community but found that Philly’s values of family and community were exactly what she needed. When Williams left Philly four years later, she left with a wealth of confidence, a husband (who is now her manager) and a son. She moved back to New York a “new woman.”

While Williams has branded herself as the “Gossip Queen,” she’s always been very transparent about her own scandals, particularly, her struggles with cocaine.

During the 10 city tour, she’s raising awareness of the ills of untreated mental health and addiction through behere.org. The BeHere Campaign, in partnership with Williams’ “Hunter Foundation”, aims to encourage open conversations about substance abuse and is spearheaded by Williams’ own experiences.

“I was a substance abuser for 10 years of my life. I’ve talked about it for years. I talked about it as soon as I thought I was ready. Family and friends need to ‘be here’ for the substance abusers. When they come to you, be there. Don’t…,” Williams said, as her words were choked with teary emotion, suggesting that this particular issue is still a tender subject to talk through. Even in such an honest moment, Williams managed to resolve the tears with a giggle, addressing the moment with, “It’s what I do.”

Eventually, Williams’ “slick mouth” paid off as she earned a slot in daytime television in the summer of 2008. During the six week preview of her live show, Wendy tempered her enthusiasm as she was unsure of how she would be received on television. She cautiously kept one foot in radio during the beginning stages of The Wendy Williams Show.

“It takes a lot to be a Wendy. A Wendy is usually misunderstood,” Williams said. “I was impressed, but not so impressed because I was still waiting for people to not get who I am or try to put me in flat front khakis and loafers. Or tell me to cut my hair. Or not talk so loud [but] there is a give and take. For the most part, it was all Wendy.”

Wendy never expected her talk show to last 10 seasons. She confessed that she would have been happy with three years in the television business.

“I think we’ve tinkered with the show enough to get it on a good run,” Williams said, referencing her popular Hot Topics segment that replicates the tabloid sensibility she pioneered during her radio heydey. “My staff and I pretty much agree on that. Hot Topics was eight minutes for two seasons. Then it went to 14 minutes for two seasons. Now Hot Topics is 24 minutes, half the show,” Williams said as she punctuated her excitement with a single hand clap.

Williams says the secret to longevity is “a good moisturizer and knowing when to say no.” When asked about the legacy she hopes to leave behind, Williams said, “I want my total legacy to be, hopefully, raising a beautiful human being. But the show? It was a whole lot of fun and a whole lot of messy. But you know what? If you squint, you’ll learn something on our show every day.”