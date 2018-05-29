ABC cancels 'Roseanne' following Roseanne Barr's racist tweet

Hulk Hogan mistakes Bam Margera for Ryan Dunn in confusing, yet touching, tribute May 29

In this March 23, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Roseanne" on Friday in Burbank, Calif. Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the â€œPlanet of the Apes.â€ Barr on Tuesday, May 29, tweeted that she was sorry to Jarrett â€œfor making a bad joke about her politics and her looks.â€ Jarrett, who is African-American, advised Barack and Michelle Obama.

ABC has canceled the second season of its Roseanne reboot following a racist tweet from star Roseanne Barr.

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” said ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey in a statement.

Barr on Monday targeted Obama aide Valerie Jarrett, a black woman, in tweet, writing that Jarrett is the product of the “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes.”

Barr later apologized for her tweet, calling it a “bad joke,” and said she would be “leaving Twitter.” Her account is currently still active.

I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

I apologize. I am now leaving Twitter. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

The series cancelation came just hours after comedian and actress Wanda Sykes, who splits her time between Los Angeles and Media, announced she wouldn’t be returning to Roseanne as a consulting producer. Prior to Skyes’ departure, Whitney Cummings, a University of Pennsylvania alum, left her position as co-showrunner citing “work commitments and [her] tour schedule.”

I will not be returning to @RoseanneOnABC. — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) May 29, 2018

The Roseanne reboot was renewed for a second season back in March, and was set to feature 13 episodes compared to the most recent season’s nine episodes. In April, this most recent season’s premiere drew 18.4 million same-day viewers.

Jarrett, meanwhile, will be in Philadelphia tonight at the Prince Theater as part of an MSNBC town hall event dubbed “Everyday Racism in America,” hosted by Joy Reid and Chris Hayes. The event will stream online at the NBC News website.