City Councilman David Oh is related to a 'Walking Dead' star

If the zombie apocalypse ever gets here, City Councilman David Oh might make out a little better than your average politician thanks to his relation to one Walking Dead star.

As Oh tweeted, he’s actually related by marriage to Steven Yeun, who famously played Glenn Rhee on AMC’s The Walking Dead from 2010 to 2016. Yeun’s character, one of the most popular on the Walking Dead, was axed (batted?) from the show following the arrival of murderous villain Negan in its sixth season. His character was married to Maggie Greene, played by Cherry Hill’s Lauren Cohan.

On Monday, Oh posted a photo of himself with Yeun to Twitter, captioning the photo “that time you went to a wedding and found out you’re now related to Steven Yeun,” complete with a sideways smiley face. The photo, as it turns out, is a few years old, and came up by chance as Oh was searching for another picture, the councilman told the Inquirer.

That time you went to a wedding and found out you're now related to Steven Yeun. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/i2bSXdzZRM — David Oh (@DavidOhPhilly) April 24, 2018

The wedding that led to the photo with Yeun, Oh said, was for his cousin’s daughter’s son. Since it was a local affair, Oh and his wife attended the ceremony and reception, where they met the Walking Dead star. The bride, Oh said, is Yeun’s cousin, and he is “very close with her family,” which is why he was in attendance.

“My wife came up to me and said she thought she saw the actor from The Walking Dead was in attendance,” Oh wrote in an email. “I didn’t think that would be likely. Later, she came back with excitement and told me it [was] him. So, we went over to say hello. Of course, a very nice guy.”

While Yeun has departed from the Walking Dead in recent years, his acting career is going strong. Last year, he appeared in feature films including Mayhem, Okja, and The Star, and leant his voice to animated series like 3 Below and Final Space this year.

“Walking Dead was such an incredible experience for me,” Yeun told Elle of the show last year. “I got a great crash course in jumping into Hollywood.”