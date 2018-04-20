Tina Fey surprises 'Mean Girls' fans on 'Fallon'

Will Smith once met Michael Jackson after being stuffed into a closet because of Suge Knight

Will Smith once met Michael Jackson after being stuffed into a closet because of Suge Knight Apr 20

Upper Darby native Tina Fey stopped by the Tonight Show in Thursday, where she surprised a group of Mean Girls fans, and got a surprise from host Jimmy Fallon herself.

Fey appeared on the show to promote her Mean Girls musical, which recently opened on Broadway. There, she snuck up on some Mean Girls fans the show gathered together to talk about the movie, leading to tears for some of the participants.

“I cannot tell you how much it meant for this quirky, weird girl in high school to look up to you,” one woman told Fey while fighting back years.

“I was doing it all for selfish reasons, but then I ended up helping you,” Fey replied.

Fey’s surprise appearance was not the first for the Late Show, which previously had celebrities like Black Panther‘s Chadwick Boseman and Michelle Obama participate in similar stunts. Fallon, however, added a little twist following the segment with a speech for Fey that had him tearing up.

Fey, Fallon said, was a good friend during his time on Saturday Night Live. The two worked together as Weekend Update anchors.

“If you’re lucky, throughout your life you get to meet and spend time with a few people who really change you for the better. I got lucky. For me, you were one of those people,” Fallon said. “I have two daughters…and my hope for them is that they’ll grow up to be leaders like you. And that they’ll be as fearless and confident in their strengths as you are. I love you.”

Fey will return to NBC on Saturday, May 19 to host the season finale of Saturday Night Live. Nicki Minaj will serve as musical guest.

