Terry Crews participates in a cheesy promotion at Firefly Music Festival this weekend

Camera icon Mark Stehle/AP Images for Panera Bread
Terry Crews surprises campers with Panera bacon mac n cheese at Firefly on Saturday, June 16.
by , Staff Writer @clairewolters | cwolters@phillynews.com
Claire Wolters

Staff Writer

If you got a whiff of Terry Crews at Firefly Music Festival this weekend, chances are you smelled something good. And it was either his iconic Old Spice deodorant or one of the 500 bowls of Bacon Mac & Cheese he was seen hauling from tent to tent.

>> READ MORE: Review: Eminem’s blistering headlining set at the Firefly Music Festival

Terry Crews delivers Panera Bacon Mac & Cheese at Firefly on Saturday, June 16.

Crews, the Deadpool 2 and Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor who was once a Philadelphia Eagle, took on a new role at Firefly in Dover, Del. this week — as a guest delivery man for Panera Bread — leaving us with one question. Why?

>>READ MORE: HOW THE EAGLES SAVED TERRY CREWS

For starters, he must have been really craving those crispy, creamy, noodles to drop everything and cheat on his rigid diet.  According to May’s Men’s Health, Crews practices intermittent fasting — consisting of borderline starvation for 16 consecutive hours followed by lean meals of omelets, salads, and protein shakes. Talk about a cheat day!

But, hey, he’s smiling. Right?

Terry Crews enjoys Panera Bacon Mac & Cheese at Firefly on Saturday, June 16.

Or is it a look of guilt? Terror? It’s hard to say.

Terry Crews enjoys Panera Bacon Mac & Cheese at Firefly on Saturday, June 16.

The extra carbs haven’t taken a toll on Crews’ robust physique yet, however.

Terry Crews delivering Panera Bacon Mac & Cheese at Firefly on Saturday, June 16.

And they certainly didn’t stop him from flexing his way around the concert, either.

Terry Crews surprises campers with Bacon Mac & Cheese at Firefly on Saturday, June 16.

While one can only speculate exactly how Crews landed his newest gig, he certainly looks excited about it.

Terry Crews surprises campers with Panera Bacon Mac & Cheese at Firefly on Saturday, June 16.

And, well, we’re excited for him as well.

