Scranton woman fighting cancer meets Taylor Swift in Philly thanks to Megan McCain

A Scranton woman is battling cancer recently got some face time with music superstar Taylor Swift at a stop on her tour in Philly, and it’s all thanks to Megan McCain.

Lexi Caviston, 21, appeared on The View on Tuesday to discuss her meeting with Swift at a performance at Lincoln Financial Field earlier this month, which she called “life-changing.”

As it turns out, McCain, a co-host on The View, happened upon a tweet from Caviston’s friend about meeting Swift, and she began to set up a meeting between Caviston and Swift, even though McCain had never met the singer herself. Caviston is currently battling glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer that Senator John McCain, the host’s father, was diagnosed with last year.

The meeting began with a tweet to Swift from McCain earlier this month in which she asked the “Look What You Made Me Do” hitmaker to meet Caviston at her Philly concerts on July 13 and 14.

Hey @taylorswift13 – we have never met, but anyway you can meet Lexi at your concert in Philly? She is fighting the same #glioblastoma cancer my father has and this would make both of our days! xo – Meghan McCain https://t.co/2RJPCAJtS3 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) July 6, 2018

After some follow-up work by the crew at The View, McCain said Tuesday, Swift agreed to meet with Caviston. The Scranton native, for her part, seemed pretty excited:

“I literally sobbed the entire time,” Caviston said in her appearance on The View. “It was amazing.”

Caviston also gave viewers an update on her cancer diagnosis, saying that while “you never know what’s going to happen,” she had a clear MRI back in March. Treatment has included six months of radiation and the Temodar chemotherapy pill.

To cap Caviston’s visit to the show, co-host Whoopi Goldberg surprised the Scranton native with tickets to a performance of Hamilton on Broadway, as well as backstage passes to meet the cast.

“We are here with you. I fight this fight alongside you. It is the worst,” McCain said. “Thank you for coming here. You are giving me strength as well.”