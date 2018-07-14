entertainment

Celebrities & Gossip

Taylor Swift stunned by fans' engagement backstage at Philadelphia concert

Popular Stories

DDATAY15-M
Shopping Cart icon Buy Photo
Camera icon ELIZABETH ROBERTSON / Staff Photographer
Taylor Swift performs during her Reputation Stadium Tour stop at Lincoln Financial Field in Phila., Pa. on July 13, 2018.
by , Staff Writer @astridrodrigues | arodrigues@phillynews.com
Close icon

Astrid Rodrigues

Staff Writer

More by Astrid Rodrigues

More from Astrid Rodrigues Arrow icon

Crafting the perfect marriage proposal can take careful planning. Proposing in front of Taylor Swift? That’s on another level.

They walk into the meet and greet and he says “We met 5 years ago at the Red Tour” and then….. 😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻 #thirdwheel

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

When a young man knelt down and surprised his girlfriend at Friday’s “Reputation” concert at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Taylor Swift looked shocked.

“They walk into the meet and greet and he says ‘We met 5 years ago at the Red Tour’ and then … #thirdwheel,” the singer, 28, captioned a sequence of Instagram photos that documented the moment in the backstage Rep Room.

It turns out this kind of romantic gesture is not whipped up on the fly. According to his Twitter account, Anthony, the groom-to-be, started planning over a month ago.

“Our love story started at a RED TOUR show in Philadelphia back in 2013,” Anthony explained in a tweet July 10. “Our love story continues this Friday at the REP TOUR. Nothing would make this proposal more special than having her there!”

Anthony said he and his girlfriend, Stephanie, have listened to Swift’s music together throughout their relationship. “I can’t thank Taylor enough for bringing us closer,” he wrote.

The key to Anthony’s plan was mobilizing an army of other diehard “swifties” to retweet, tag Swift’s official social-media accounts, and help him decide how, when and where to pop the question.

And the rest is history.

No word yet on whether Swift will officiate at the wedding.

Published: