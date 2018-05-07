Stormy Daniels to appear at Philly strip club this week

'Man v. Food' to eat its way through the Jersey Shore this season

This cover image released by Penthouse shows adult film actress Stormy Daniels gracing their May-June 2018 issue, hitting newsstands on May 8. Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, says she had sex once with Trump in 2006 and that Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, paid her $130,000 days before the 2016 election for her silence.

Philadelphians who thought they had to hold out until November to see adult performer Stormy Daniels live are in for a surprise this week thanks to a couple of scheduled dates at the Penthouse Club in Northeast Philly.

Daniels, real name Stephanie Gregory Clifford, will perform at the Penthouse Club tonight and tomorrow, the strip club announced via a recently posted event listing. The gig comes following Daniels’ surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live this past weekend in which she traded barbs with Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump.

Daniels’ appearance is in connection with an upcoming special Stormy Daniels collector’s issue of Penthouse magazine in which she is named “Pet of the Century.” She will perform at four Penthouse Clubs throughout the country, starting here in Philly. As a bonus, the first 100 guests at the Daniels’ event each night will receive a free copy of the issue. Entry is first come, first served.

In March, we reported that Daniels would be coming to Philadelphia for a string of performances at Club Risque locations in Pennsport, Northeast Philly, and Bristol. Those dates are currently still on.

>> Read more: Elizabeth Wellington: Messy women may actually liberate us all

Daniels began making headlines this year after claiming that she had an affair with President Donald Trump in 2006. Earlier this year, Daniels said that Trump’s attorney, Michael Cohen, paid her $130,000 on hush money to keep the affair quiet during the presidential election in 2016. Trump had previously denied the alleged payment, but admitted last month that Cohen represented him during “this crazy Stormy Daniels deal.”

“He would represent me and represent me on some things, he represents me, like with this crazy Stormy Daniels deal, he represented me,” Trump said in a Fox & Friends interview. “From what I see, he did absolutely nothing wrong.”

More information about Daniels’ Penthouse Club gigs is available on the strip club’s official website.