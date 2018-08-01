Samantha Bee came to Philly for a 'Full Frontal' interview with District Attorney Larry Krasner

Comedian Samantha Bee made her way to Philadelphia earlier this week for an interview with District Attorney Larry Krasner that will air on a future episode of TBS’s Full Frontal with Samantha Bee. Neither the DA’s office nor TBS would say what the pair discussed.

The host interviewed Krasner on Monday at the Franklin Inn Club on quaint Camac Street in Center City, according to Basil Talbott, a club member. Founded in 1902, the Franklin Inn Club is a social club with a literary bent, and counts illustrator N.C. Wyeth (father to Andrew) and novelist Owen Wister (The Virginian) among its notable former members.

Ben Waxman, director of communications for the DA’s office, on Wednesday confirmed Bee’s visit. A rep at TBS noted that the show’s crew had been filming a field piece in Philly this week, but “has since packed up.”

The Franklin Inn Club got involved earlier this month, when a location scout hit Philadelphia to find a spot for the interview, which was set up by a Full Frontal producer. Talbott said the show was looking for a “bookish, intellectual look” for the segment, and the Franklin Inn Club fit because it “looks like something out of old Philadelphia.”

Bee, Talbott said, showed up at the club around 7 a.m. on Monday with a crew of about 25 people — somewhat large for the venue, which usually hosts literary talks, political discussions, and members’ private events.

Cameras and lighting systems were spread out over two floors of the building. “We had more equipment that you can imagine in this little club,” Talbott said.

Bee interviewed Krasner one-on-one in the building’s first-floor foyer for most of the morning, Talbott said.

She then headed to the Franklin Inn Club’s second-floor library, where Talbott said she spoke with a small group of Krasner supporters. Krasner was not part of that interview.

Bee’s portion of the shoot wrapped up around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, when the host had to leave Center City to catch a flight. An air date for the interview has not yet been announced.

Krasner was elected as DA in November. His star is on the rise nationally, as the Inquirer has reported, and he has been labeled by some as “the most progressive DA in the country.” He has made headlines for making substantial staff changes, reforming bail practices for misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies, and clearing a man of murder after 11 years behind bars.

>> READ MORE: 6 months in, Philly DA Larry Krasner cementing national stature among reform advocates

Full Frontal has been a hit for TBS since debuting on the network in 2016. Earlier this month, the show racked up seven Emmy nominations for awards including outstanding variety talk series, outstanding writing for a variety series, and outstanding interactive program. The nominations came about a month after Bee caused a controversy online by using a vulgarity to describe Ivanka Trump on Full Frontal. She has since apologized for the incident.